TV Ratings: The Bachelorette Hits Premiere Low, The Good Doctor Rises

at .

The Bachelorette is on the downside.

The veteran ABC dating series returned Monday night with 3.6 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo.

These numbers mark all-time premiere lows.

Looking For Love - The Bachelorette

The previous opener did 5 million viewers and a 1.4 rating, so yeah, it's a steep drop.

Still, these numbers are decent, and coming off the Chris Harrison scandal, ABC was probably expecting worse.

ABC is betting big on the franchise, announcing that we still have Bachelor in Paradise this summer, before another season of The Bachelorette in the fall.

Getting Assistance - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 20

And, The Bachelor will probably be back in early 2022.

Leading out of that, The Good Doctor surged to 3.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- drawing the night's biggest audience.

Expect the series back on ABC's schedule in the fall.

Over on NBC, the latest edition of American Ninja Warrior was decent at 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Park Sets Boundaries - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 20

Small Fortune dipped to 1.4 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

FOX's combination of Hell's Kitchen 2.4 million/0.6 rating), Housebroken (1 million/0.3 rating) and Duncanville (0.7 million/0.2 rating) were all steady.

What did you watch on the night?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. Tags
  2. TV News
  3. TV Ratings: The Bachelorette Hits Premiere Low, The Good Doctor Rises