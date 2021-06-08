TV Ratings: The Bachelorette Hits Premiere Low, The Good Doctor Rises

The Bachelorette is on the downside.

The veteran ABC dating series returned Monday night with 3.6 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo.

These numbers mark all-time premiere lows.

The previous opener did 5 million viewers and a 1.4 rating, so yeah, it's a steep drop.

Still, these numbers are decent, and coming off the Chris Harrison scandal, ABC was probably expecting worse.

ABC is betting big on the franchise, announcing that we still have Bachelor in Paradise this summer, before another season of The Bachelorette in the fall.

And, The Bachelor will probably be back in early 2022.

Leading out of that, The Good Doctor surged to 3.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- drawing the night's biggest audience.

Expect the series back on ABC's schedule in the fall.

Over on NBC, the latest edition of American Ninja Warrior was decent at 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Small Fortune dipped to 1.4 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

FOX's combination of Hell's Kitchen 2.4 million/0.6 rating), Housebroken (1 million/0.3 rating) and Duncanville (0.7 million/0.2 rating) were all steady.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.