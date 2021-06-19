Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did the trip to the future reveal any positive results?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 15, Maggie had a disturbing vision of the future and sent her sisters to the future to gather intel.

Meanwhile, Mel and Harry struggled with the harsh light of day of their mutual decision to become human.

How did the other sisters feel about this big change for them?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.