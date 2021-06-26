Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 7

Did Joanne survive?

On Good Witch Season 7 Episode 7, Sam and Cassie embarked on a mission to save someone close to them.

In the process, they started to recapture some of the old magic.

Meanwhile, the drama surrounding the mysterious bags intensified as a new villain emerged.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.