Good Witch Season 7 Episode 7 Review: The Magic

Beware the zenith of the red-haloed moon.

DUH. Huh?

With only three episodes left, that's as far as Joy's vision board got by way of explanation for the danger awaiting the Merriwicks.

Thankfully, Good Witch Season 7 Episode 7 had a lot more to offer besides the stark trail leading to a red-haloed moon, and we've got an idea where they might find it.

Memories shape us in so many ways. Whether we're recalling them or making them, they're the driving force of our existence.

Martha gets more joy out of being a mayor than any other mayor I've ever seen portrayed on television, but she also wants to be a grandmama who shares meaningful time with her grandson.

She thought that meant splitting her time between her two most important duties, but with George's help, she realized that there is time aplenty for her to achieve her dreams and then some.

Stephanie's commitment to bettering herself included a surprising discovery -- a list of adventures she wanted to complete as written by her 14-year-old self.

As I noted in the Good Witch Sneak Peek, safety is always a concern when picking up goals perceived long ago. Life seems endless when you're young, and the things you take for granted then are often long gone by the time you reach middle age.

Bungy jumping, a tattoo, a back handspring, and reading War and Peace lean heavily on the risk-seeking side of adventure.

Stephanie recoiled at the tattoo needles, opting instead for henna. She struggled to get out of the first chapter of War and Peace, and her back handspring landed her in the hospital.

It's time to consider less trial pursuits and seek something more meaningful. War and Peace may still be a part of that journey, but Stephanie is free to realize that her goals have changed, and that's OK.

Her exploration coincided with Adam's, and he had a tad of Martha's tossed in for good measure.

He and George did open the church, but opening day was a bust, sending him back to the hospital to minister to a larger, more willing flock.

Adam does very well at the hospital, and he was there when Monica needed him the most after losing a patient.

She was considering stepping away from practice when she couldn't determine what she did wrong. But Adam reminded her that she did everything right by giving her patient hope in medicine, just like her childhood doctor did for her.

Doctors can't perform magic. They can use a special set of skills and urge their patients to have a leap of faith in those skills so that they have a chance to live their best life.

It doesn't always work out as planned, but the hope is that taking the shot is better than the alternative.

That's why it made sense for Adam to keep the doors open and his feet behind the pulpit. As they say, if you build it, they will come. Success isn't an overnight experience, and faith is developed over time, too, so expecting a miraculous first day wasn't realistic.

But with a community like Middleton, there will be a desire to remain close to neighbors, making the most of their smaller congregation and its personal scope.

How fortuitous was it that Sam, once a determined budding magician, collided with Cassie Nightengale? Swearing never to enjoy magic again after his grandfather's death didn't keep him from rediscovering magic, even if not by his own hands.

Cassie considers a lot of life in magical terms, and Joanne's pushback on using a wheelchair was no different.

Joanne's illness is progressing. It's not so bad that she didn't take a successful trip to Namibia, but it is problematic that she cannot do day-to-day things with ease.

Being in a wheelchair will introduce an entirely new set of challenges for Joanne, so jumping into it isn't the best solution for things like taking a tumble at the airport and scooping a cracked egg off the floor, but long-term, it will be a lifesaver.

Abigail and Donovan understand the long term. They skipped over the getting to know your portion of their relationship, trying to evade a curse.

That left them in an awkward place where they know far less about each other than many others just beginning their relationship.

Some of what they need to know is important, such as Donovan's allergy to aspirin, while other things, like their favorite authors, can easily be gained over time.

Still, it threw them to realize how little they knew about each other, and they almost did something about it. Except they really don't need to.

When Donovan prepared a home-cooked meal (that was catered, mind you) for their second first date, Abigail couldn't even wait to take a bite before she needed to show him her wedding gown.

She's not worried about another curse, and they needn't be worried about what they have left to learn. They already know enough to want to share their lives together. The rest is part of their journey.

Abigail's professional journey got a little more competitive with Flower Universe encroaching on her territory. Smarmy Parker Jordan set up right next to her at the bridal expo and subsequently stole all of her new clients just after they were attained.

Is there anything worse than a cheat and a liar? Yes, one who does it with a giant smarmy smile on their face. Parker Young isn't going to be making good friends in Middleton.

Joy doesn't have many friends yet, either, but she's well on her way to having a girlfriend. She also knows a lot more about Zoey than Abigail does Donovan very early in their courtship.

It with that knowledge that Joy chose a bouquet to thank Zoey for their date. Feeling guilty about moving on, Zoey overthought the flowers and misread Joy's choice of yellow roses (for Zoey's favorite color) as meaning friendship only was in the cards.

No matter how secure you are, when you received a message that can be mixed, you will mix it at the early steps of a relationship. Heck, you might do the same well into a relationship, too.

It's natural and keeps you humble. For a time, anyway.

A photo of the two completed Joy's vision board, but it wasn't necessary to see its message.

Can someone tell me why everyone was so confused by Joy's board? It sure looked like a vacation was in Joy's future. There were people arm in arm in the sunshine, a bottle of sunscreen -- it all made sense to me!

Especially since the hope chest is related to Tuscany. Sun and Tuscany seem to go hand-in-hand, as the Italian city also relates to Abigail's dream of living in Tuscany.

If you watch Good Witch online, this should all add up to a Tuscan adventure for the Merriwicks. Another clue? Grace is in Italy for her internship.

I'm telling you, there is a Tuscan sun in our future, and everyone is going. Will Abigail and Donovan marry there? She's less interested in a long engagement now.

Do you see this all adding up to a Tuscan adventure?

I'd be shocked if Stephanie's list didn't include a trip to Italy.

Let me know what you think!

Let's chat about it below.

Are we all on the same page?

The Magic Review Editor Rating: 4.25 / 5.0

User Rating: 3.7 / 5.0 (3 Votes)

