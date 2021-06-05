What to Watch: Awake, Infinite, The Amusement Park

We're not going to shake a stick at the excitement of big movies dropping on streaming services.

Two soon-to-be blockbusters, Awake on Netflix and Infinite on Paramount+, drop this week, as well as a classic horror film from George Romero that has never been seen! That drops on Shudder.

Love, Victor and Home Before Dark both begin their second seasons on Netflix and Apple TV+, respectively. See what else we recommend!

Saturday, June 5

8/7c Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos (Lifetime)

Annabeth Gish stars as Jennifer Dulos, and Warren Christie stars as Fortis Dulos. The film is based on the story, exploring the tragic disappearance of a wealthy Connecticut mother of five.

A custody battle gone terribly wrong, it's a tragic true-crime story as part of Lifetime's Summer of Secrets.

It's a fascinating case full of twists and many things left unanswered, and it's the perfect Saturday night viewing for the true-crime Fanatics. Check out the promo below!

9/8c You Had Me at Aloha (Hallmark)

When Calls the Heart's Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith headline this romantic adventure in Hawaii!

Pascale plays Paige, a travel show producer who prefers to stay close to home, and Kavan plays Ben, an adventurous host of a streaming travel show.

When they're forced to work together, their comical adventures get the sparks flying!

Sunday, June 6

8/7c Soccer Mom Madam (Lifetime)

Jana Kramer sparkles as a sexy mom and businesswoman who goes to work at her cousin's happy ending massage parlor to make ends meet before learning the ropes and branching out on her own.

Unfortunately, leading a double life is no picnic, especially when you're the head of the most elite escort service in the country. As the law closes in on her, Anna's life begins to unravel.

Catch a glimpse at this sexy, savvy soccer mom's story below.

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

By the time you're done watching this, you're going to look at White Elephant Exchanges in an entirely new light as the Middleton Exchange is revived.

Sam finds himself sidelined from surgery when he had an on-court basketball injury -- just when he's scheduled to operate on a pro basketball superstar!

And at least two Middleton ladies see a little uptick in their dating profiles. Oh, how fun!

9/8c Batwoman (The CW)

Will justice be served? Luke's life hangs in the balance after Tavaroff shot him. Team Batwoman is shaken to the core.

Will this be the rise of Batwing if Luke survives? Will Tavaroff be revealed as the warped beginning of a new Gotham supervillain? Or is he really just a sad, pathetic bully with a gun?

How does Alice and Ocean's storyline even factor in here anymore? What about Kate/Circe? So many questions! Will we get ANY answers?

9/8c War of the Worlds (Epix)

Six months after Emily disappeared onto an alien ship, the London survivors have set up a resistance base from which they plan to fight back.

The aliens disappeared, and now they realize that they look like humans.

If you missed the first season of this alien drama, you might want to check it out so you can catch it from the start!

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

After a break, the series returns with the penultimate episode of the season, and you’re really not prepared for what’s coming.

With the end of their lives looming, the gang bands together to find Teddy and get some answers.

Will everyone survive?

10/9c Pose (FX)

The timing for the series finale of this groundbreaking series cannot be better, as it takes its final bow at the beginning of Pride month.

For their last ride, Blanca joins the famous HIV activist group, ACTUP, when she heard that a medical clinic was denying meds to people of color, like her family, Pray Tell.

Grab your tissues and wear your Ballroom best!

Monday, June 7

8/7c Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns (FOX)

Things are heating up as the competition really gets underway.

Ramsay's batch of young chefs get their feet wet when they partake in their first dinner service, and it's about as disastrous as you'd expect.

Also, when a challenge of theirs includes alcohol, did Ramsay really not anticipate a couple of these college-aged kiddos not to partake on the job?

Tuesday, June 8

The Amusement Park (Shudder)

If you haven't caught onto the brilliance that is Shudder yet, get on board, horror fans!

Shot by George A. Romero between Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, The Amusement Park is a bleak, haunting allegory where the attractions and distractions of an amusement park stand in for the many abuses that the elderly face in society.

It's a 4K digital restoration commissioned by the George A. Romero Foundation and carried out by IndieCollect in which an elderly gentleman goes for what he assumes will be an ordinary day at the amusement park, only to find himself in the middle of a hellish nightmare instead.

And, fun of fun, I'm pretty sure this was filmed at the Amusement Park I frequented as a kid! Squeeee!

9/8c Superman & Lois (The CW)

We’re promised a team-up we didn’t expect on this one, which finds the investigation into the X-Kryptonite turned on its head.

With the truth about the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge coming to light, how will everyone react?

Meanwhile, Jonathan and Lois are still struggling with the past.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

It's the season finale of this wonderful medical drama, and Sharpwin Fanatics, it's time to brace ourselves!

It's been three seasons in the making for this potential couple, and they're finally making some headway after Max shared his feelings with her. It's sure to leave us on the edge of our seats.

Max scours the hospital for his missing wedding ring, Reynolds gets an interesting offer, Iggy contemplates a big change, and Lauren finds out some life-changing news on the third season finale.

Wednesday, June 9

Awake (Netflix)

Chaos ensues after a global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep. But Jill (Gina Rodriguez), an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter.

If you like sleep as much as I do and already have issues, this will be a waking nightmare.

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Barry Pepper costar.

8/7c Masterchef Legends (FOX)

A slew of legendary chefs stopping by the Masterchef kitchen continues, with world-renowned chef and TV personality Curtis Stone.

They have a strong batch of competitors this season, but they still haven't handed out all of those coveted white aprons.

The audition process continues as we wait to see who will be the next Masterchef.

9/8c A Million Little Things (ABC)

The two-hour finale is upon us, and for those fans who've been wondering where Delilah is, well, she's back in their friend group bubble. And her timing can't be better, as Sophie has decided to go to the authorities about Peter.

Sophie is about to see how unkind the system can be to sexual assault survivors, but she'll have the support and love from her family. Elsewhere, Danny asks the important questions as he demands to know if Eddie will hook up with Delilah again now that he and Katherine are getting divorced and Delilah is back.

Kids say the darndest things. Please, say no!

Thursday, June 10

Why Women Kill (Paramount+)

The latest episode of this fantastic dramedy finds Alma and Bertram dealing with Mrs. Yost -- or what remains of her!

All of the activity has changed Alma, and you'll soon see that she handles life a little differently now.

And with Catherine infringing on Rita's living space, Rita will be forced to wing it when it comes to her shady activities with Scooter!

Infinite (Paramount+)

Another blockbuster movie comes direct to your living room, this time starring Mark Wahlberg!

For Evan McCauley (Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life.

Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that calls themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

After yet another hiatus, Legacies is back with the first of its final three episodes of the season.

Hope and Josie join forces to rescue Lizzie from a retreat that appears to be more like a cult.

It’s going to be a fun ride that finally gives us Hope, Josie, and Lizzie content. Even if the series is struggling to tell decent stories, this should be a good one!

Friday, June 11

Home Before Dark (Apple TV+)

A conspiracy coverup, a mysterious illness, and dying birds.

If you know anything about Hilde Lisko, you know she will stop at nothing to uncover Erie Harbor's darkest secrets!

We'll have interviews for you with the cast and reviews of every episode for the thrilling sophomore season of this compelling drama!

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Honestly, I wasn’t a fan of Love, Victor Season 1. My biggest concern was the way it moved from Disney+ to Hulu for supposed adult content.

Love, Victor Season 2 is a pleasant surprise that takes the characters in new and exciting directions, but it also solidifies itself as one of the better teen dramas on the air.

The balance of the storylines is much better in the sophomore run, and we’ll have a full review early next week, so stay tuned.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.