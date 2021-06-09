Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Canceled After Two Seasons!

One of the funniest and heartwarming TV shows has sung its last song.

NBC on Wednesday confirmed that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has been canceled after two seasons.

The series was initially set to be picked up by Peacock for an additional season as the series has a strong digital footprint, but a deal could not be reached.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist recently concluded its second -- and final -- season, but the on-air ratings were not enough for it to continue at NBC.

Deadline notes that Peacock was in line to pick the series up, but ultimately, contract negotiations broke down, and NBC did not want to pick it up.

Still, there's a chance the Jane Levy-fronted series could return. Lionsgate Television, which co-produces the show, is trying to find a home away from NBCUniversal.

“In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following,” Lionsgate spokesperson said in a statement.

Lionsgate TV has a proven track record of bringing TV shows back from the dead, having relocated Nashville to CMT from ABC several years earlier.

The series has been a force on digital, the awards front, and critically. It has a strong fanbase, but most of those fans opted to watch the series on digital, making a renewal difficult.

The series focuses on a young woman who discovers she has the ability to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and musical numbers.

The cast also included Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, and Kapil Talwalkar.

NBC has already renewed This Is Us, Chicago Fire, Med, PD, Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime, Young Rock, Mr. Mayor, Kenan, New Amsterdam, Transplant, and The Blacklist for next season.

It has canceled Debris, Superstore, and Connecting...

The network has yet to make decisions on Manifest and Good Girls. Manifest remains one of the stronger shows on NBC, also boasting big gains in delayed viewing, as has been the case since its debut.

Good Girls had on-air ratings on par with Zoey, but it benefits from a lucrative streaming deal at Netflix.

The deal has kept Good Girls alive for long, and it should continue to do so should Netflix want to keep the show around internationally.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.