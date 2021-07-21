American Pickers: Frank Fritz Exits History Channel Series Amid Feud With Co-Host Mike Wolfe

American Pickers fans, we have some bad news.

Frank Fritz will not return to the series when it returns to History Channel.

Entertainment Weekly broke the news, revealing that he is exiting the show he has co-hosted alongside Mike Wolfe since it first premiered in 2010.

Fritz last appeared on the show in March 2020, with reports at the time stating he would not be back for the most recent run of episodes.

They were filmed during COVID-19, and the star was recuperating from back surgery and complications from Crohn's disease.

The star also recently revealed that his relationship with Wolfe has broken down.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years,” Fritz said to The Sun.

“He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.”

As for what drove a wedge between the co-hosts, Fritz believes it is down to Wolfe's ego.

“The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent,” he said.

“I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much. That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the front man."

"I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

Fritz also suggested that he could be replaced by Wolfe's brother, Robbie, who Wolfe has reportedly been trying to make it happen with the network.

Wolfe reacted to the news via TMZ.

"The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding."

“I will miss Frank, just like all of you,” he said in the statement.

“I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

It will certainly be different without Frank in the long term, but it's unclear whether the series will introduce a new host down the line.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.