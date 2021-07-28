Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Asks for Prayers After Bob Odenkirk Hospitalization

Bryan Cranson is asking for prayers following the news that his Breaking Bad co-star has been hospitalized after collapsing.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul," Cranton shared.

"He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet," the post continued.

"Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Cranston shared a photo of the pair at a Breaking Bad event alongside the post.

As previously reported, Odenkirk was shooting the sixth and final season of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 58-year-old reportedly fell to the ground and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called emergency services, according to TMZ.

There has been no official update on the star's condition at the time of writing.

Better Call Saul landed a renewal for one last season at AMC last year, but production was postponed due to the pandemic.

It is thought that production on the final episodes was in the early stages for a planned 2022 premiere.

Odenkirk has won four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing attorney Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, on the hit series, but overall, it has amassed 40 primetime Emmy nominations to date, winning two.

Odenkirk shot to fame as a comedian on The Ben Stiller Show and later on HBO’s Mr. Show With Bob and David, alongside David Cross.

Odenkirk has also served as a writer for Saturday Night Live and Late Night With Conan O’Brien.

He has also appeared on Fargo, How I Met Your Mother, and The Larry Sanders Show.

We pray for a positive outcome for Mr. Odenkirk.

