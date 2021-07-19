Bridgerton Season 2 Suffers Another Huge Setback

Production on Bridgerton Season 2 is not going smoothly.

The Netflix juggernaut has been shut down for the second time in a week due to another positive COVID test.

Deadline first reported the news, while also confirming that there is no definite return to production.

The series was first shut down on Thursday for 24 hours after a crew member tested positive, but it was brought to a halt again on Friday due to another positive test.

The indefinite hiatus is concerning because it could suggest that a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.

Bridgerton burst onto screens in December and quickly became a huge success for Netflix, going on to snag a three-season renewal and an order for a spinoff.

Netflix declared Bridgerton to be a success story by saying it was watched by a record 82 million Netflix households around the world and towered above the streamer's other offerings.

It also scooped up nominations for 12 Emmy Awards last week, proving that the series is breaking through for the streamer in a way that many shows do not.

As previously reported, Bridgerton Season 2 will focus on Anthony Bridgerton's search for love.

"It's definitely different," Phoebe Dynevor said of the sophomore run to The Wrap earlier this year.

"And I've said it before, but I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling's journey.

"And it might be a little bit more of a – not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon's story so much. But I think that's honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out."

The new season will feature new cast members Simone Ashley (Sex Education), Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Calam Lynch (Dunkirk, Derry Girls), Rupert Young (The White Queen), and Rupert Evans.

They join Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

