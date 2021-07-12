CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for NCIS, CSI Revival, Survivor, & More!

CBS is taking a staggered approach to its premiere dates this fall.

The network on Monday dropped its fall premiere dates, and there are some surprises.

The typical premiere week opens Monday, Sept. 20 with comedies The Neighborhood at 8:00 PM and Bob ♥ Abishola at 8:30 PM, leading into #1 series NCIS on its New Night at 9:00 PM.

The night will be rounded out by new drama NCIS: Hawai'i at 10:00 PM.

All-FBI Tuesday debuts with a three-show crossover event Tuesday, Sept. 21, with FBI at 8:00 PM, and special times for FBI: Most Wanted at 9:00 PM and new drama FBI: International at 10:00 PM.

Survivor returns following an extended hiatus with a two-hour debut Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8:00 PM.

S.W.A.T. joins Friday dramas Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods on Oct. 1.

CSI: Vegas, meanwhile, launches Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10:00 PM. Will the show live up to the hype?

New comedy Ghosts debuts Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9:00 PM, while Young Sheldon returns at 8:00 PM that same night.

Bull moves to Thursdays at 10:00 PM that same night.

The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, and SEAL Team Premieres Oct. 10, but SEAL Team will only air on CBS for four more episodes before moving to Paramount+.

Here is the full rollout plan.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

7:30-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES (54th Season Premiere) (**Football Doubleheader)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (35th Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/ 73RD EMMY AWARDS 5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (4th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (3rd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (NTP) (19th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI ' I (SERIES DEBUT)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00-9:00 PM FBI (NTP) (4th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (3rd Season Premiere at a special time)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (SERIES DEBUT at a special time)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (2-Hour 41st Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES (Regular Time Period)

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-11:00 PM THE TONY AWARDS® PRESENT: BROADWAY’S BACK!

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

8:00-9:00 PM FBI

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (Regular Time Period)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (Regular Time Period)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (Regular Time Period)

9:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER (Live Season Finale)

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

8:00-9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (NTP) (5th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (12th Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (NTP) (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: VEGAS (SERIES DEBUT)

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (5th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM UNITED STATES OF AL (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM GHOSTS (SERIES DEBUT)

9:30-10:00 PM B POSITIVE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (NTP) (6th Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (13th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM SEAL TEAM (NTP) (5th Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

8:00-9:00 PM THE ACTIVIST (SERIES DEBUT)

