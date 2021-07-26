Chapelwaite Red Band Trailer Teases a Horror You Don't Want to Miss!

If you're looking for a new horror series to add to your list of shows to watch this summer, then Chapelwaite should not be looked over.

Set in the 1850s, the Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after his wife dies at sea.

However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) plays Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Magazine.

Her writer’s block lifts when Boone arrives in town with his children, and despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be the governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them.

In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

In addition to Brody, Chapelwaite is executive produced by Donald De Line (Ready Player One, Wayward Pines), Jason Filardi, Peter Filardi and Burr Steers. Chapelwaite is produced by EPIX Studios.

The trailer is bursting at the seams with thrills and chills, which is a great sign for when the show actually debuts.

The series is based on Stephen King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot, and is set to premiere

Chapelwaite launches August 22, 2021 at 10PM ET/PT exclusively on EPIX.

