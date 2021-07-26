Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem Limited Series Ordered at Peacock: Who's Returning?

Days of Our Lives may be on a short hiatus, but we have some good news.

Peacock has ordered five episodes of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, a limited series that will bring back some former cast members.

"Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem," reads the logline.

It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only “Days of our Lives” can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.

The first original Days of our Lives limited-series brings past and present residents including, Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant, and Sal Stowers as Lani Price.

Additional beloved characters are also set to make appearances and join the hunt for stolen gems across the globe, the streaming services tease, leaving plenty of scope for fans wanting some big names back on the show.

The series is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

Bringing some big names back is a good way to get fans talking, but moving it to streaming might be a tough sell for those who don't have Peacock.

What are your thoughts on the big move to streaming?

Are you excited at the prospect of the show?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.