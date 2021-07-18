DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Bad Blood

Oh, John Constantine. He always has to be a tortured soul, doesn't he?

In true Legends fashion, the search for the Fountain of Imperium was not without its difficulties on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10. With it came a new development for Constantine, and we saw a different, yet familiar, side of him.

And we have a feeling that Zari will not be happy with her boyfriend's new drug of choice.

Since Constantine was searching for the Fountain of Imperium, Aleister Crowley made his return and told him where he stashed the map to the magical source.

But, with the map came a few bottles of an addictive and powerful potion he brewed.

Noelle: Clever.

Constantine: I'm John Constantine, love. Clever doesn't even begin to describe me. Permalink: I'm John Constantine, love. Clever doesn't even begin to describe me.

Permalink: I'm John Constantine, love. Clever doesn't even begin to describe me.

This potion somehow allows Constantine to gain his magic back, but only for a short period of time. Of course, this means that he will need to continuously take it to retain his magic.

We have always known John Constantine to be a drunk and a chain smoker, but now we can add drug addiction to the fold as well.

Let us back up a little bit in order for us to understand how Constantine got to where he is. In his desperate quest to regain his magic, he turned to the Fountain of Imperium as his only hope.

Once Constantine had the map to the Fountain in his possession, he enlisted the help of Spooner because of her ability to translate for aliens. As it turned out, she was of great help to John since the "alien" of the hour was mute.

Superhero, a totem bearer, and an alien named Gary become singing mannies. Did I just invent our spin-off? Zari 1.0 Permalink: Superhero, a totem bearer, and an alien named Gary become singing mannies. Did I just invent...

Permalink: Superhero, a totem bearer, and an alien named Gary become singing mannies. Did I just invent...

Fernando had gained alien powers because he drank from the Fountain. But when he lead Constantine and Spooner to the Fountain, we learned that he was only able to drink from it because he was worthy.

And while we all have a soft spot for John Constantine in our hearts, it's hard to argue that he is worthy enough to drink from a magical fountain that would give him powers.

Constantine had no other choice but to utilize the potion that Noelle gave him. It seemed necessary in the moment, but it is about to bring a world of trouble to him and his loved ones.

Addiction is no joke, making it an interesting direction for DC's Legends of Tomorrow to take.

Constantine has always been one of the show's darker characters, so it makes sense for him to be the one to go down this path.

But he has gone through so much throughout his time in the Arrowverse that giving him essentially a drug addiction feels like cruel and unusual punishment. Constantine can't catch a break.

You know, where I'm from, being normal is being crushed by the boot of capitalism and then blaming it on anyone with brown skin. It's being told that only degenerates can fancy men and women. It's your old man coming home drunk every night and beating you to a pulp because that's what his old man done to him. But magic, Spooner, the ability to break the rules, to stick it to the rich and the powerful, that's who I am. And I'm nothing without it, Spooner. I'm nothing. Constantine Permalink: You know, where I'm from, being normal is being crushed by the boot of capitalism and then...

Permalink: You know, where I'm from, being normal is being crushed by the boot of capitalism and then...

Plus, there is no doubt that this new development will throw a wrench into his relationship with Zari 2.0. He promised her that there would be no more lies between them, and he has already broken that promise.

John has always struggled when it came to maintaining trust between himself and his loved ones. It's sad to see that trend continue.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Perhaps this regression for John's character will lead to him becoming worthy of drinking from the Fountain of Imperium. First, he has to hit rock bottom, though. That will probably come if and when Zari finds out about the lies and breaks up with him.

That scenario is almost inevitable at this point, right?

Somehow, someway, John Constantine has to get his magic back permanently, whether that's from the Fountain or some other way. But we have a feeling that he'll face a couple of his darkest days on the upcoming episodes before he sees the dawn.

As he told Spooner and as we witnessed on "Bad Blood," magic is John's reason for being. Without it, he feels unimportant and weak. It's almost as if magic is his addiction and the potion is just his supplier. It's difficult to see him ever be without magic.

Constantine's new addiction is a difficult topic for the writers to navigate, but we have faith that they will tell the story right. He is a victim in this story as much as the people he is inevitably going to hurt, and we need to see that.

Already he has used his magic on one of his friends to keep the truth of his addiction from the Legends.

Zari 1.0: Tarazi siblings.

Behrad: Activate! Permalink: Activate!

Permalink: Activate!

Spooner will let everyone on the Waverider know that they found the Fountain of Imperium and that Constantine was able to drink from it. It will be very interesting to see how this lie will go over with the Legends.

They have known Constantine long enough to know when something is up with him. And Zari 2.0 has always been able to read him like a book. Let's hope that they all find out about his addiction sooner rather than later.

While Constantine was desperate to get his magic back, Spooner proved to us that there is more than meets the eye with her.

During the majority of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Spooner has been stubborn, hard, and unwilling to open herself up to the Legends.

Spooner: Yeah, I can see where this is going, new Zari.

Zari 1.0: Well, technically, I'm the original Zari.

Behrad: The OZ.

Nate: The one and only. Permalink: The one and only.

Permalink: The one and only.

But on "Bad Blood," we saw a different side of her as she defended and stood by Fernando. She was soft around him, maybe because she saw a little bit of herself in him.

In addition, she was a great friend and ally to Constantine.

It was heartwarming to see, and it reaffirmed our belief that Spooner was an amazing addition to this show.

What did you think, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fanatics?

Are you nervous to see how Constantine's new storyline will go? Will his addiction lead to a breakup between him and Zari? Are you happy with Spooner's character so far?

Is having eighty-four eggs impregnated in Mick a little too out there for this show? Did you miss Sara and Ava? And are you sad that we barely got to see any of Zari 1.0?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

Bad Blood Review Editor Rating: 4.2 / 5.0 4.2 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.2 / 5.0

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.