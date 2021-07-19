Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 10

Did Constantine get his powers?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10, the gang tried to help their ally get his wish, but there was a surprise on the horizon.

Growing Pains - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10

Meanwhile, the group made their way to the end of the Spanish Civil War, but there was a huge turn of events that threatened to change the trajectory of the mission.

How did it all play out?

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10 Online

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10 Quotes

Superhero, a totem bearer, and an alien named Gary become singing mannies. Did I just invent our spin-off?

Zari 1.0

Noelle: Clever.
Constantine: I'm John Constantine, love. Clever doesn't even begin to describe me.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10 Photos

Labor - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10
Air Totem Trouble - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10
She's Back - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10
Growing Pains - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10
Astra - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10
Zari 1.0 - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10
