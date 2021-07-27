Goliath Final Season Premiere Set at Amazon

The end of Goliath is in sight.

Amazon on Tuesday revealed that the long-delayed final season of the thriller would arrive Friday, September 24.

All eight episodes will be available on that date.

In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco.

Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry.

As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line.

In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right.

Goliath stars Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons.

"I’m thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride’s story. Our latest case tackles a timely global crisis that impacts an entire generation, and we will be adding some exceptional talent to our already amazing cast,” said executive producer Lawrence Trilling when the final season order was made official almost 2 years ago.

“I’m so grateful to everyone at Amazon for their support of the show. Jennifer, Steve, and Geyer have been dream partners, Billy Bob is a constant inspiration, and I’ve been blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew."

Goliath is from Amazon Studios, with executive producers Lawrence Trilling (Parenthood), Geyer Kosinski (Fargo), and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire).

The streamer has yet to release a trailer for the final batch of episodes, but there should be one on the horizon.

We might get a teaser trailer before a full-length one, but given that the series has a lot it needs to wrap up, we'll be waiting for this one!

What are your thoughts on the series wrapping up?

Are you ready to say goodbye?

Stream the first three seasons on Amazon.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.