Gossip Girl Becomes HBO Max's Biggest Launch to Date

at .

This just in:

The Gossip Girl reboot is a hit!

HBO Max has announced the reboot became the streamer's most-watched original series over its first weekend of availability.

Gossip Girl 2021 Cast

The news means the update of the 2007-12 CW drama beat out shows like The Flight Attendant, Raised By Wolves, and Love Life.

According to Samba TV, Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1 secured 555,000 on HBO Max.

The streamer itself is not releasing official figures, so make of that what you will.

Julien and Her Pal - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1

In keeping with tradition, Gossip Girl also emerged as a huge hit on social media, trending in the No. 1 spot on Twitter.

It stayed in the top five trends through mid-day.

On TikTok, which was not a thing when the original series was on the air, the show gained around 15 billion impressions of content inspired by the drama.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay.

Obie Reads a Post - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1

The series premiere was largely a divisive affair, with some people enjoying the fresh take. Others, not so much.

Gossip Girl 2021 Season 1 is airing in two parts, with the first six episodes rolling out weekly, before a short hiatus to conclude the season in the fall.

The series picks up eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Audrey Pouts - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1

We delved deep into the series in our Gossip Girl Round Table earlier today.

What are your thoughts on the impressive ratings?

Hit the comments below.

31 Couples Who Inspired Each Other's Inner Comedian
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Gossip Girl (2021) Quotes

Hello, followers. Gossip Girl here. Your one and only source for the truth behind the scandalous lies of New York's elite. Been a minute. Did you miss me? I know I've missed you. Though you're probably going to wish I'd stayed away when I'm done. Because I can see you. Not the you you've oh-so-carefully curated. The real you. The one hiding just outside the edge of frame. Well, it's time to reframe that picture. You've gotten away with everything a little too long. Now that I'm back I'm going to feature your finstas, surface those subtweets, and crack your caches. You can't hide from me. Never could.

Gossip Girl

When I was a student, we lived under constant threat. People like Nate [Archibald] were scared straight. It was this thing that started freshman year, called itself Gossip Girl. Kind of like an Orwellian Big Sister that kept tabs on the students it deemed important. If she knew your secrets, and she always did, she told them. She kept us all accountable. People thought it was me, but it was actually one of my classmates, Dan Humphrey. It was ridiculous. I wouldn’t even read it.

Rebecca

Gossip Girl (2021)

Gossip Girl (2021) Photos

Julien and Her Pal - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1
Obie Reads a Post - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1
Audrey Pouts - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1
Zoya in Orange - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1
Audrey and Max - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1
Sisters Reunited - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1
  1. Shows
  2. Gossip Girl (2021)
  3. Gossip Girl Becomes HBO Max's Biggest Launch to Date