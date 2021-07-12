Gossip Girl Becomes HBO Max's Biggest Launch to Date

This just in:

The Gossip Girl reboot is a hit!

HBO Max has announced the reboot became the streamer's most-watched original series over its first weekend of availability.

The news means the update of the 2007-12 CW drama beat out shows like The Flight Attendant, Raised By Wolves, and Love Life.

According to Samba TV, Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1 secured 555,000 on HBO Max.

The streamer itself is not releasing official figures, so make of that what you will.

In keeping with tradition, Gossip Girl also emerged as a huge hit on social media, trending in the No. 1 spot on Twitter.

It stayed in the top five trends through mid-day.

On TikTok, which was not a thing when the original series was on the air, the show gained around 15 billion impressions of content inspired by the drama.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay.

The series premiere was largely a divisive affair, with some people enjoying the fresh take. Others, not so much.

Gossip Girl 2021 Season 1 is airing in two parts, with the first six episodes rolling out weekly, before a short hiatus to conclude the season in the fall.

The series picks up eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

We delved deep into the series in our Gossip Girl Round Table earlier today.

What are your thoughts on the impressive ratings?

Hit the comments below.

