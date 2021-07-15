iCarly Revival Scores Season 2 Pickup at Paramount+

iCarly's return has been extended.

Paramount+ has issued a renewal for Season 2 of the arrival, with production set to get underway this fall ahead of a 2022 premiere.

The new iteration picks up 10 years after the classic Nickelodeon show ended and follows original influencer Carly Shay and her friends navigating work, love, and family.

Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress reprise their original roles as Carly Shay, Spencer Shay, and Freddie Benson, starring alongside newcomers Laci Mosley, who plays Carly’s roommate and best friend Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett, who plays Freddie’s social media-savvy stepdaughter Millicent.

Jeanette McCurdy distanced herself from the revival earlier this year when she admitted that she had quit acting and was focusing on writing and directing, but should the star want to return down the line, it seems possible.

New installments of iCarly Season 1 will continue to launch on Thursdays this summer, with the finale hitting the streamer Aug. 26.

The series will be introduced to international fans in the near future as the streamer branches out to new destinations, including the Nordics, Latin America, and Australia.

Paramount+ has been expanding the franchises of some of Nickelodeon's most popular series of late, including Spongebob, The Rugrats, and Fairly Odd Parents.

The streamer is aggressively building its roster of content to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu as the streaming wars continue to intensify.

The original iCarly, which ran from 2007-12, focused on Carly and her best friend Sam act funny at a school talent show audition, tech-savvy Freddie records it and posts it online without informing them.

The online audience quickly wanted more of the pair, and the iCarly webcast became a thing.

The teens then found their normal adolescent lives thrown in for a loop when they discovered that they have become online sensations as their show became a roaring success.

Carly lived in Seattle with her adult brother and guardian Spencer and produced the show in a makeshift third-floor studio loft in their apartment.

Ali Schouten is the showrunner for the new iCARLY series and also serves as an executive producer alongside Miranda Cosgrove.

The new iCARLY series premiered in June on Paramount+ and quickly became one of the streaming service’s top acquisition drivers, ranking among Paramount+’s most-streamed titles since the series’ debut. Production on the second season will begin in Los Angeles this fall.

Your thoughts on the renewal?

Have you been digging the show?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.