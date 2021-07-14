Jerry O'Connell Joins The Talk as the Show's First Male Co-Host

The Talk has found Sharon Osbourne's replacement.

On Wednesday's episode, it was revealed that recurring guest host Jerry O'Connell would be joining the panel full-time.

“First of all, I want to say you ladies have been so welcoming to me,” O’Connell said on Wednesday’s broadcast.

“I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked. And here we are. We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are.”

The actor was set to have his own syndicated talk show in 2019, but the full-fledged series never materialized after a trial run.

He joins the current hosting panel, which includes Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Elaine Welteroth, and Amanda Kloots.

Osbourne was the final original cast member on the series, and her reign came to an abrupt conclusion earlier this year.

The host caught heat earlier this year for supporting Piers Morgan following controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle.

Sheryl Underwood told Osbourne during the episode that by standing by Morgan, "it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Osbourne responded that she felt like she was being put "in the electric chair" because she was defending a friend people believe is racist.

"Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?" she told Underwood.

“I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

Osbourne went on to issue an apology via social media in which she said she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive" during her exchange with Underwood.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," she said in the statement.

Allegations of workplace misconduct against Sharon also came to light at the time, with Sharon subsequently departing of her own accord.

Your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.