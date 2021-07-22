Nine Perfect Strangers: Nicole Kidman's Wellness Retreat Drama Gets Full Trailer

Nine Perfect Strangers ... or A Cure for Wellness?

The full-length trailer for Hulu's Nicole Kidman drama debuted Tuesday on Good Morning America, and it looks fun.

The limited series takes place at a health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The series comes from David E. Kelley, who Kidman previously worked with on Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

One of the biggest moments of the trailer shows the characters literally digging their graves.

Is that a sign of things to come, or is it all part of what's on tap to save their lives?

The series is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name that spent 13 weeks atop the New York Times Best Sellers List, so we're sure there will be a lot of excitement heading into it.

Kidman is set to play Masha, while the rest of the cast includes Melissa McCarthy as Francis, Luke Evans as Lars, Melvin Gregg as Ben, Samara Weaving as Jessica, and Michael Shannon as Napoleon, Asher Keddie as Heather.

The cast also includes Grace Van Patten as Zoe Marconi, Manny Jacinto as Yao, Tiffany Boone as Delilah, Regina Hall as Carmel, and Bobby Cannavale as Tony.

Recurring players include Hal Cumpston as Zach Marconi and Zoe Terakes as Glory.

The series is set to bow on Hulu on Wednesday, August 18.

It was shot in Australia, so we can expect some stunning scenery as these people work through their issues.

Check out the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.