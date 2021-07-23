Ordinary Joe Trailer: James Wolk Drama Explores the Roads Not Taken

If you've been holding out hope for more James Wolk on the small screen, then we have good news.

The popular actor is set to lead the cast of Ordinary Joe, a new NBC drama that is very reminiscent of This Is Us.

In the unique series, “life is all about the choices you make — and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything,” reads the official synopsis.

Wolk’s character Joe “faces one of these decisions at his college graduation."

"The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change — and stay the same.”

I'll admit, I wasn't sold on the concept of the series when it was first announced, but the three storylines actually look very believable.

"What if you could see the roads you didn't take?" is what Joe shares in the clip, and while it may be a depressing thing to ponder, the series will take viewers on that journey.

Will this be the type of series that culminates with one of the stories being canon, or will Joe be able to go back and choose the right pathway for him in the series finale?

We don't know, and that's the appeal of it!

Remember when the trailer for This Is Us dropped and people had no clue what it was about, but it was so damn intriguing?

That looks to be the case here!

We'll get to see Wolk playing a rock singer, a nurse, and a cop as his life goes in very different directions.

"I still remember when Matt Reeves shared this passion project back when I worked at Twentieth. Russel and Garrett wrote such a compelling and emotional script that was expertly executed from page to screen," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, Entertainment and Streaming when the series was ordered.

"We love how 'Ordinary Joe' lets us experience the universal question of 'what if' through an incredible cast of characters and engaging storylines.

In addition to Wolk, the cast also includes Natalie Martinez (The Crossing), Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), and Elizabeth Lail (Gossip Girl).

Check out the trailer below and hit me up in the comments with your take in on it!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.