Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Prayers

Outer Banks is all about playing with my emotions.

Sarah seemed dead as a doornail at one point on Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 3, and it had me yelling expletives at the TV.

By the end, she and John B had escaped and got unofficially married. This rollercoaster ride is showing no sign of slowing down, and I'm here for every single minute of it.

John B's tenacity in getting Sarah the help she needed highlighted how much she means to him, but having to watch him learn that she was very likely dead was truly one of the most harrowing scenes.

Being this early in the season would have been a shocker, but it would ruin the show's dynamic.

It's rare for TV couples to have this much chemistry, but they continue to impress me every single episode by how mature they are with one another.

By all means, Sarah should have died, but I'm happy to let it slide if it keeps this core couple together because I shudder to think what the show would be like without them.

I appreciated how the near-death experience gave the pair some much-needed perspective. Do they really want to be running the rest of their lives?

The wedding wasn't lavish because, you know, they were the only people on the boat, but they didn't need anything fancy to solidify this next stage of their relationship.

All they needed was each other, and sometimes, that's enough.

When you've been through what these two have been through, you don't take life for granted, and I hope this remains true for them throughout the rest of the season.

All John B has known is loss, and losing Sarah would have tipped him off the edge to go on a murderous rampage to get back at the Cameron family.

What I didn't expect was for them to make it to the boat. Seriously, this freaking show. It has more action sequences in a forty-minute episode than a three-hour Marvel movie.

It's all part of the fun.

Cleo is precious and needs to be protected at all costs. Every time Terrence or someone else has tried to count John B and Sarah out, she's been going to bat for them.

For people she hasn't spent much time with, and was prepared to turn them in to scoop up a reward, it shows what kind of person she is.

Her one-liners are also on point, so it was upsetting to see the Nassau arc come to a close.

Terrence losing the gold was quite simply karma. He has a soft front and a nasty exterior. He was adamant about getting Sarah help, but the moment he realized there was a chance they wouldn't make it in time, he was ready to run off, once again.

I hope this is the last we've seen of him because he's one of those one-note characters that will never truly change, and on high-stakes missions, those types of people are not welcome.

Stubbs wasn't as developed as Cleo or Terrence in these opening episodes, but I hope that Cleo and Stubbs somehow pop up in Charleston.

All roads are leading to Charleston, and although the final scene with JJ pondering where his two friends are was cheesy, it was nice to get a hint that their paths will be crossing very soon.

Even if the mission to clear John B's name is a success, the Pogues -- as they know it -- might be over.

Kie being shipped off to boarding school is downright cruel, but it makes sense when you consider what she's been through thus far.

Her parents are probably worried sick every time she leaves the house. She's getting caught up in some wild crimes, and at some point, parents need to intervene to make sure their kids are on the straight and narrow.

Then there are parents like Ward, who allows his children to kill for him if there's a benefit to it. Ward is the worst, and I don't even think I hate Rafe that much at this stage.

Rafe turning the gun on his sister shows that he's too far gone, but part of this has got to fall on his father for letting so much stuff slide over the years.

Rafe killing the Sheriff was a huge turning point in the relationship of the father and son, but something tells me Ward cares more about Sarah than Rafe, and there will come the point when that is made common knowledge.

What will Rafe do then? Will he shoot his father and sister? I wouldn't put it past him, but I think we can all agree that the kid needs help.

His crimes need to be exposed, and he needs to go away for a long time before he harms anyone else.

The mystery surrounding the Limbrey family was a nice way to set up the arc for the next few episodes, but I hope this means Pope will be taking the wheel for a bit.

He gets the least amount of plot to work with out of the core five, so it would be nice to get some more from him.

This family has obviously seen something they like in him, but everybody has an ulterior motive on this show.

"Prayers" was a wild installment. So much bat$hit crazy things happened that I'm still trying to wrap my head around all of it.

What did you think of Sarah's near-death?

Are you happy she unofficially married John B on the boat?

What are your thoughts on Cleo?

Do you think it's time for the characters to meet back up?

Hit the comments below.

Catch Outer Banks Season 2 on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.