Pretty Little Liars Reboot Casts Good Witch's Bailee Madison as A's Worst Nightmare

Bailee Madison is headed to the world of Pretty Little Liars.

Per Deadline, the Once Upon a Time and Good Witch grad has landed a lead role on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

She is set to play Imogen, who is described as a "true survivor."

“Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl,” according to the character breakdown.

“She will drive the mystery of uncovering ‘A’ as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends.”

She joins Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco on the cast of the reboot.

Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon) will play Tabby, an aspiring director, and horror movie buff. Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco

Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret.

Maia Reficco (Strangers, Evita, Kally’s Mashup) will play Noa, a striving, sardonic track star who's working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own," reads the logline, which suggests we're getting a much darker series than before.

"In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

Bringing Pretty Little Liars back without the original stars might be a tough sell for HBO Max after the failure of Pretty Little Liars The Perfectionists, which brought back Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish in a new location.

The original series also starred Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Holly Marie Combs, Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Bianca Lawson, Laura Leighton, Chad Lowe, Shay Mitchell, Nia Peeples, Tyler Blackburn, and Andrea Parker.

Fellow spinoff, Ravenswood, was canceled after a single season.

Will the third time be the charm to replicate the success of the original series?

Well, given that it wrapped in 2017, it might be the case that not enough time has passed for fans to move on to a new story.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.