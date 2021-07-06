Pretty Little Liars Reboot Casts Two Leads

Pretty Little Liars will return to stalk a new group of teenagers with its upcoming reboot.

HBO Max has added Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco to the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon) will play Tabby, an aspiring director and horror movie buff.

Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret.

Maia Reficco (Strangers, Evita, Kally’s Mashup) will play Noa, a striving, sardonic track star who's working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.

It's hard to believe Pretty Little Liars is being rebooted, but maybe the move to streaming will give the franchise a bigger scope.

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own," reads the logline.

"In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

The good news is that this series is not rewriting what happened on the original, or its ill-fated spinoffs PLL: The Perfectionists and Ravenswood.

The original series aired from 2010-17 on Freeform, and had a legion of fans.

Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Holly Marie Combs, Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Bianca Lawson, Laura Leighton, Chad Lowe, Shay Mitchell, Nia Peeples, Sasha Pieterse, Tyler Blackburn, Janel Parrish, and Andrea Parker starred.

A spinoff featuring Blackburn and a new cast that consisted of Nicole Gale Anderson, Steven Cabral, Brett Dier, Britne Oldford, Luke Benward, and Merritt Patterson and was called Ravenswood aired from 2013-14, before being canceled.

Freeform attempted to continue the brand with Pieterse and Parrish reprising their PLL roles on PLL: The Perfectionists, but it was canceled after a single season.

With the move to streaming, the new iteration could find a bigger success. These types of shows typically play better on streaming.

What are your thoughts on the reboot?

Is it too soon?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Pretty Little Liars online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.