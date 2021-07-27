Sex and the City Revival Casts Emergence's Alexa Swinton as Charlotte's Daughter

The cast of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That..., is taking shape.

The latest addition to the cast is Emergence and Billions actress Alexa Swinton, who has landed the role of Charlotte and Harry's daughter, Rose.

Deadline first reported the news.

The star was spotted on the set, leading to many questions about who she would be playing.

First ordered back in January, the revival brings friends Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte back into the fold “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to the description.

Kim Cattrall will not be back as Samantha Jones, likely thanks to a feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

During the original series, Charlotte struggled to conceive a child with Trey, her first husband. They ultimately ended up adopting a baby girl from China named Lily.

However, Charlotte learned she was pregnant with Rose during the first big-screen outing for the franchise.

According to reports, Lily will be featured in the revival, with Cathy Ang in the role.

The new series cast also includes Chris Noth, Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Evan Handler, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman.

Bringing the show back is always going to be a risky endeavor, largely because of the negative reaction to the second movie.

Has enough time passed to allow the series to return to take these characters we first met in 1998 in new directions?

Time will tell, but at least the show is on HBO Max. It will be able to live by the same playbook of the original and won't have to tone down any of the drama.

Production is underway now for a planned fall debut. HBO Max has a wealth of shows on deck, including new seasons of Titans, The Flight Attendant, Doom Patrol, Love Life, and the upcoming series FBOY Island.

Yes, that's an actual name of a show.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.