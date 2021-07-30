SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3 Review: For Sale by Owner

Well, that was fun!

It didn't take very long for Wynonna and Doc to reunite at all, did it?

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3 was all-around better than SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2.

Despite the reunion and being much better than the previous outing, we still had to contend with Susan, and her lack of growth is concerning.

Her plot is wafer-thin.

I was under the impression that she was getting on better with her coworkers and understanding the lay of the land after taking everyone for granted and plowing forward without thinking.

It was clear from the onset that William Larson, a horror writer (HELLO!), wanted a haunted house as inspiration.

He was a returning client who they'd successfully helped before, but instead of allowing Zooey to help when she offered it, Susan sashayed past her as if she knew it all.

She didn't listen to Zooey and misread the client's needs twice. That she had the nerve to return to the office patting herself on the back for selling the emergency house really annoyed me.

I really need more to the story behind the emergency house, too. Has it been sitting vacant all these years?

If that's where Luke grew up, then there is a lot we need to discuss regarding how he got involved in this particular line of work.

It wasn't going to be some off-the-cuff journey to his success as a realtor of supernaturally compromised properties, but that it wasn't a choice so much as a forced narrative is pretty interesting.

Everyone at the agency plays it very cook when it comes to the supernatural, even annoying Susan. We know that Susan had her own supernatural adventure as a teen, but that leaves the entire firm with stories to tell.

Hopefully, SurrealEstate will be around long enough to tell those stories.

That brings us to the cottage with a lovely lakeside view.

Harper North was confusing. Susan's story was trite and predictable, but Susan was on another level. They wouldn't want Melanie Scrofano to be saddled with a lame storyline, after all.

Did you catch the banter between Tim and Melanie when Luke first met Harper, double-checking that her name really was Harper? Those little insider moments are always appreciated.

In addition to the better story for Melanie, maybe their comfort level made their scenes so much more enjoyable. Or maybe it was my perception of it.

Nonetheless, Harper was playing quite a role when prospective buyers visited the cottage. She put herself in danger to sell it (the role, not the cottage), literally tossing herself down a flight of stairs to scare off buyers.

She was an odd bird, to be sure, and if Luke hadn't been brought on to help, she might never have known why she was acting so strange.

Everything about the story worked and made it worth the engagement.

Harper's behavior was outrageous, but how her family manipulated her to remain was tragic.

Harper had spent years of her life strapped to her dead relatives, all because her beloved grandmother killed herself.

Her despair was so great that it affected the very house she lived in, but it was even worse since she knew how to fix what she set into motion, but nobody could hear her song.

Enter Luke with his special set of skills.

It wasn't an easy case for him, though, and it took dramatic license for him to solve it.

Who else rolled their eyes when, with dead folks on his heels, he darted into the forest instead of toward his car? I mean, come on, Luke! You do this all the time!

In the woods, he found grandma and her peculiar song, which led to the end of Harper's ties to the cottage, so it had to be done. I just wish meeting her had happened another way.

Even of the supernatural variety, emotional ties to property are worth exploring, and Harper's journey to a happy ending was entertaining.

A not-so-happy ending was also in the cards for Luke, and it wasn't easy to watch.

It was surprising to learn that Luke hadn't shared his mother's story with anyone at Roman Real Estate. The only person who knew was Megan, and if Luke hadn't been trying to avoid her on some level, they'd never have known.

That matters after what happened when he visited Megan. He's going to need to talk about it because that hurt—a lot.

Luke told Megan that his relationship with his mother wasn't great, but when she returned to town and might have called him and got lost in Megan's house, he took it as a sign.

It was not a sign.

How his mother talked to him was shocking. If she wanted help to get out of her predicament, she should have tried another tact.

It's hard to imagine hearing your mother say that your birth was the first in a line of crushing disappointments, and your presence is the latest.

There wasn't enough booze in the world to ease his pain.

The sting continued when she used her anger and terrible behavior to sling more mud on him about his career by saying that he shouldn't be helping people slay their demons when he can't even face his own.

Surely, that interaction will change how Luke proceeds with the house, but I hope it doesn't change how he feels about Megan. I like her, and with as much as Luke has confided in her, he does, too.

Selling the house and leaving his mother trapped in it for eternity might be a good plan. Or maybe vanquishing her into a little bottle like he did the little girl would be a nice trick.

Then again, being the bigger person could also have its benefits. Luke doesn't seem like the type to be petty, and if he chose that route, his self-righteous mother would only call him out on it.

What do you think he should do?

Did you enjoy the Wynonna and Doc reunion?

Watch SurrealEstate online, and then share your comments below.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.