Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did the sisters manage to save Macy's life?

The Whispering Evil left her at death's door on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 18, and it was down to the other sisters to save her.

As the net started to close in, the sister realized they would need to make a big decision if they wanted safety.

Elsewhere, Harry made one last attempt to become human.

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.