Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did the sisters manage to save Macy's life?

The Whispering Evil left her at death's door on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 18, and it was down to the other sisters to save her.

Desperate - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 18 - Charmed (2018)

As the net started to close in, the sister realized they would need to make a big decision if they wanted safety.

Elsewhere, Harry made one last attempt to become human.

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 18 Quotes

Jordan: Why don't you just run in front of a car?
Harry: Because it'll hurt!

Macy: My dad used to take me to the carnival every summer. I'd ride the carousel over and over again till I was dizzy. I used to watch all of the families. Moms and dads. Brothers and sisters. I always wished I had a sister to go on the rides with me.
Mel: Now you do. Two of them.
Macy: Yeah, I do.

