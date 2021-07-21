Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 5

at .

Did the Unit find a way to commune with the dead during Samhain?

A competition could change the mission greatly on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5.

Big Night Out - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Scylla and Anacostia searched for Camarilla leadership by attending a Halloween gala.

With a deadly discovery threatening to tear the witches apart, they had to make a plan to work together again.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

Raelle: And how long have you known that [Scylla] is on the loose?
Anacostia: So long as it benefits the military and, in this case, it does. Does it matter?
Raelle: Is that as much of an answer as you're going to give me?
Anacostia: That's as much as I can, yes. I've said more than I should.

Alder: I wasn't in Liberia, cadet.
Tally: You can redact photographs and edit history books all you want, General, but I know you were there, with [Nicda].

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5 Photos

Token Male - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5
Big Night Out - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5
Raelle's Disappointment - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5
Tally Investigates - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5
Storytelling Leader - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5
Alder's Secrets - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5
  1. Motherland: Fort Salem
  2. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2
  3. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5
  4. Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 5