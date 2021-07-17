What to Watch: Power Book Three - Raising Kanan, Turner & Hooch, Darcey & Stacey

Good Girls fans everywhere dread this week that holds the series finale when it often feels like the story has just begun.

If you're looking for more shows to occupy your time, you need look only to Starz, Disney+, and TLC for new entertainment.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Turner & Hooch, and Darcey & Stacey hit the airwaves this week. There's more on tap as shown below, too.

Saturday, July 17

8/7c Nobody Will Believe You (Lifetime)

Melanie is a single mom who is ready for a fresh start with her daughter, Hannah, after a rough year. Hannah is an aspiring pianist who is desperate to fit in at her new school. However, as one can imagine, she has misfit written all over her.

When someone hacks into Hannah's phone and leaks private photos, it leads to bullying, stalking, and a mother who will stop at nothing to protect her child.

Sunday, July 18

8/7c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (STARZ)

Power never dies.

The next entry in the Power universe comes in the form of Raising Kanan, which gives us a look into the early years of Kanan Stark.

Kanan was always a character you loved to hate, but this isn't the Kanan you're used to. Here he's just a young boy finding his way in 1990s New York City, with a devout family and group of friends who look out for each other.

The pilot is magnificent, and it's just another winner for the Power franchise.

8/7c Big Brother (CBS)

I wanted to hate this season of Big Brother, but the casting team has finally done a decent job and given us our best cast in years.

After Frenchie’s chaotic HOH reign, Kyland is in power, and I’m sure he’ll have some targets in mind. Let’s hope Frenchie gets evicted next.

This episode also features the newest Wildcard competition, so that will be fun.

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

After getting walloped by the news of Good Witch's cancelation, we're left wondering how it will all end.

"The Search" sets the endgame into motion as Cassie, Abigail, and Joy search the entirety of Grey House for the missing amulet.

And if you think things are going to be any better for Sam and Cassie, well, it seems they're going to be suffering through the now series finale. This is downright depressing.

10/9c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

If you were among the many who had doubts that this show could sustain itself without Smurf (raises hand), then some of us are sorely mistaken! The season premiere was all thrills, and it only promises more.

A lost, confused Pope deals with Smurf's remains, while Craig and Renn attempt to balance out their lives before parenthood with what they're dealing with now that Nicholas is here.

Always on the grind, J finds a new job via an old contact, and Deran has to face the music that he can't escape Adrian and their past.

Not to mention, the Codys are still determined to figure out how to get their money from the mysterious Pamela Johnson.

Monday, July 19

Darcey & Stacey (TLC)

Admit it, you’ll be watching.

With Darcey engaged, her relationship continues to test her every single day.

But let’s get one thing out of the way: We only watch this show for the ridiculous scenarios the Silva sisters get in to.

8/7c Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns (FOX)

Can the contestants bounce back after Kevin's shocking elimination BEFORE the elimination ceremony?

We'll just have to see.

The Blue Team is still taking some serious hits despite the best efforts of Trenton and Steven, and on the Red team, it seems some of the girls have to really hold Sam up.

But will this pattern continue? Tune in for more!

Tuesday, July 20

10/9c Doubling Down with the Derricos (TLC)

COVID-19 kept this proud father of 14 away from one of the triplets, Diez, when the young one needed a surgery on his head.

Sadly, the entire family consisting of four adults of 14 kids made the four-hour drive to California to support one of their own, but it didn't pan out as expected.

Now, we'll see the aftermath of Diez's surgery to determine if he's okay. As we keep our fingers crossed that this scary scenario won't inspire Papi Derrico to add yet another child to their brood. Team Let Karen (and her Body) Rest!

Wednesday, July 21

Turner & Hooch (Disney+)

This Josh Peck-led sequel to the Tom Hanks movie is a light and fun drama.

You can tell straight off the bat that it comes from the incomparable Matt Nix (Burn Notice).

The series manages to balance the fun stuff with the heavier stuff very well, and the show has a dog as a lead, so you have to watch this.

Five dogs play Hooch on this iteration.

8/7c MasterChef Legends (FOX)

The remaining contestants compete in a California Mystery Box and have the pleasure of meeting Michelin-star Chef Jonathan Waxman on an all-new MasterChef Legends.

The herd is thinning out as only the best are remaining, and the competition is heating up.

But who will become the next Masterchef?

8/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

Yee-haw! We're going to Texas, baby! Saddle up.

This guilty-pleasure hit series is back with an all-new seasons and new couples who will most likely crash and burn by the end of the season, or soon after. What's the experts' track rate for successful marriages? Not high, folks!

This season they're diversifying for a change, including the series' first-ever Asian-American couple who will even have a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony at their wedding. And one husband will get into a situation that no one ever saw coming! Ugh, again?!!

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

And just like that, we got another member of the gang on our screens after the group departure. Max is back, and he's still not f*cking with Murphy!

Now that Murphy and Felix are reunited and have the help of Darnelle and Trey, they have to figure out a new plan to save Jessica from Josiah. But that may include turning to the very people hunting them down, Josh and Gene.

But how does Max factor in?!

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

The Adams-Foster sisters shenanigans are always a blast, so with Mariana in need of a fresh start, why wouldn't she work at Kathleen's office?!

Callie already has her hands full with representing a less than forthcoming Kathleen and trying to have a relationship with Gael, who is now taking care of his possible baby mama. Good times!

Check out the promo for the all-new Good trouble below!

Thursday, July 22

Good Girls 9/10c (NBC)

Well, it all comes down to this.

Our favorite mom trio is hanging up their ski masks once and for all, as the NBC drama takes it's final bow.

The ladies have been planning to get out of dodge all season and finally leave their lives of crime behind, but well they succeed?

It's been four seasons watching them allude jail (and death), but who knows where things will end up for the ladies by the end of this supersized series finale.

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

It may be hollow in comparison to the original, but Gossip Girl Season 1 Episode 3 will be the big decider in whether this reboot can pick up the pace.

The school board wants to learn Gossip Girl’s identity after the account continues to gather traction after being verified.

A mysterious blind item threatens to derail a relationship.

Friday, July 23

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

As the sun dawns in the magical world of Schmigadoon, Josh and Melissa find themselves dealing with the fall-out of the picnic basket auction.

Always the man with a plan, Josh comes up with a new way to find true love in the most expedient way possible.

Meanwhile, Melissa looks for new digs and ends up having another heart-to-heart with a Menlove.

Troubles are a-brewing right here in Schmigadoon! Will they climb every mountain or is it a hard-knock life for them? Check our weekly review for the run-down and keep your eye out for our exclusive press day interviews with the cast and producers!

