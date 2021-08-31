Batwoman Casts Bridget Regan to Play Poison Ivy in Season 3

Batwoman is bringing a beloved comic book character into the fold during its third season.

Per Deadline, the incomparable Bridget Refan has landed the role of Pamela Isley, aka Poison Ivy.

Isley is a former botany student at Gotham University and is described as a "passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better.”

Isley's plans changed when her colleagues experimented on her and injected her with various plant toxins, which turned her into the villain of Batman.

“With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right… even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods,” per the official character synopsis.

“Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.”

The good news about this casting news is that it means Ryan Wilder will be going up against some of the villains who have had a big part in the history of the city.

This is sure to switch things up considerably for the characters, and, in turn, give fans a familiar villain played by one of the best actresses around.

Regan is a scene-stealer, with roles on The Last Ship, Grey's Anatomy, Legend of the Seeker, among other shows.

The CW officially picked up Batwoman Season 3 earlier this year, and Javicia Leslie will continue as the lead star after taking over from Ruby Rose last year.

Also joining the cast of Batwoman Season 3 is Robin Givens as Jada Jet, a businesswoman who may or may not be the biological mother of Ryan.

Law & Order: Organized Crime's Nick Creegan has also landed the role of Maquis Jet, while Victoria Cartagena had been cast as Renee Montoya, the same DC Comics character she played on Gotham.

As for who won't be back for Season 3, Wallis Day and Dougray Scott are both out as series regulars, but it's possible they could return down the line.

Batwoman is set to return on October 13 to The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.