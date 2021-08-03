Big Sky Season 2: Who's Out?

The remaining members of the Kleinsasser family will be a distant memory when Big Sky Season 2 begins on ABC next month.

According to TV Line, Britt Robertson, who played Cheyenne Kleinsasser, and Michelle Forbes, who portrayed Kleinsasser matriarch Margaret, will not be a part of the cast.

The Kleinsasser storyline kicked off during the second half of Big Sky Season 1, and while it didn't pack the wallop the first mystery did, the family made for compelling TV.

Simply put, they were probably the worst family on TV, with each member trying to outmaneuver the other. It was tiring, and by the time the season was over, only two of them remained.

But that's not to say the door was left open for them to come back in any capacity. Cheyenne and Margaret's arcs had pretty much concluded, leaving little room for them to return.

And, with a creative overhaul, it seemed likely there would be no reason to bring back these characters.

It was recently reported that Omar Metwally had been upped to series regular in the role of Mark Lindor, meaning that we'll have a lot more of the character on Big Sky Season 2.

While Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) was shot at the end of the first season, the show is built on the connection between Jenny and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury), so it's hard to imagine Jenny not surviving.

Bunbury will also be back. Cassie is ready to finally take down Ronald, meaning Brian Geraghty will also be back in the role. There's no telling how long the show will keep him around, but hopefully not for long.

The series has been circling the drain ever since the first time he evaded the law. His arc should have wrapped when the first mystery wrapped.

What are your thoughts on the two exits?

Do you want the series to pivot to a fresh mystery next season?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Big Sky returns to ABC Thursday, September 30.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.