How I Met Your Father Casts Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley & More!

We've known for a while now that How I Met Your Father is coming to Hulu, and the full cast has now been unveiled.

Francia Raisa (grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (The Royals), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) are the latest additions to the cast of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff.

It has been reported that Raisa is not leaving her co-starring role on grown-ish behind and will be able to work on both series, which is good news for the fans.

The quartet joins the previously announced cast that includes Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell, who were announced as the leads earlier this year.

This Is Us and Love, Victor showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will shepherd the series for Hulu.

HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will return to exec produce the series alongside Aptaker and Berger.

As for what the new show is about, here's the logline:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

"I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," said Duff when her casting was announced.

"As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby."

"Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6½'s in there!"

Production is set to begin in the coming months for a 2022 premiere.

