I Know What You Did Last Summer: First Look & Premiere Date for Amazon Horror

Are you ready to step back into the world of I Know What You Did Last Summer?

Amazon Prime Video announced today that the first season of its highly anticipated TV adaptation will premiere Friday, October 15.

The eight-episode series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 territories and countries around the world, and is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television.

The first four episodes will be released on October 15, with new episodes available each subsequent Friday.

The series will culminate in a suspenseful, can’t-miss season finale on November 12, 2021.

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film.

One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer.

As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves.

Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Goodman writes and executive produces alongside Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten.

The series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

It's nice to know the franchise is being revived, but it will all come down to whether the series managed to have high stakes.

If it can buck the trend and have meaningful plots, big deaths, and a self-contained story, it might emerge as a hit.

What are your thoughts on the franchise being revisited?

Do you like the rollout plan?

Hit the comments.

