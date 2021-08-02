Lord of the Rings Premiere Date Set at Amazon: Get Your First Look!

It's been a long road, but we finally have a premiere date for Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV adaptation.

The series wrapped production on its first season in New Zealand Monday, and it will be available for fans to stream on Amazon Prime Video in 240 territories on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Yes, that's still a long way off, but when you consider the amount of post-production for a show of this caliber, it makes sense.

Amazon also shared the above photo, but no details about who the character in the frame is.

Here is the official logline:

Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The cast includes Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry , and Ema Horvath.

The cast also includes Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will executive-produce alongside Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, co-executive producer Wayne Che Yip, director Charlotte Brändström and producer Christopher Newman.

Amazon is betting big on the franchise and has already picked up a second season.

