Panic Canceled at Amazon

It's game over for Panic.

Amazon has opted to cancel the YA drama after a single season, Deadline reports.

The news comes less than three months after its May 28 bow on the streamer.

"In the summer after their senior year, 47 graduates participate in the annual Panic competition," reads the logline.

"Winning Panic with a cash prize of $50,000 will allow them to escape their small Texas town of Carp. After the rules change, however, they must decide what risks they will take in order to escape their home town."

The cast included Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Ray Nicholson, Camron Jones, and Enrique Murciano.

The series was pushed heavily by Amazon, launching with a three-part companion "novella" on Audible, but the series failed to garner much traction.

Previous YA offering The Wilds took off like a lightning bolt for the streamer and has since been renewed for a second season.

The series managed a decent 65% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences seemed invested, too, with the show getting an 80% approval rating on that metric.

The good news is that the series told a complete story, with the game at the center of it all being complete.

It's unclear whether the series would have been an anthology or if it would have brought back some of the cast if a second season was ordered.

Amazon is stepping into the YA market, and Panic was the second of four shows in that genre that had been in the works.

The Wilds was quickly renewed for a second season after taking off, and I Know What You Did Last Summer is set for an October bow.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is also set to lead another YA drama titled Hot Pink.

