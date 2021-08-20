Punky Brewster Canceled at Peacock

Punky Brewster is over at Peacock.

The streamer officially canceled the reboot on Thursday.

“Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming.

“It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone.”

"In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self," reads the official logline.

(Punky) and Cherie Johnson (Cherie) will reprise their original roles.

The series also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. (Travis, Punky’s ex-husband), Quinn Copeland (Izzy), Noah Cottrell (Diego), Oliver De Los Santos (Daniel), and Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Hannah).

"I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back!" Moon Frye said when the series was ordered.

"I'm grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way."

"It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time."

"To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!"

The series originally aired on NBC from 1884-86 on NBC, but was canceled by the Peacock network after its second season. It went on to live for two more seasons in syndication.

