Soleil Moon Frye Reacts to Punky Brewster Cancellation

Punky Brewster's return to TV screens was shorter than anticipated.

Peacock recently shared the sad news that the revival would not be renewed for a second season, and the show's star is opening up about the decision.

Soleil Moon Frye took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos of her time on the series, including many snaps of her co-stars.

In the caption, she expressed gratitude for being able to bring the character back after such a long time away.

"I want to start by saying I love each and every one of you from the depths of my heart," Frye wrote in a message she also sent to those who worked on the show.

"I am so incredibly grateful for all of the beautiful stunning gifts you gave to me and the way in which you touched my heart and so many others."

"The best way I can put this experience is that it has felt like lightning in a bottle, a comet of joy, heart and love that I will hold closest to my heart forever and always," the star continued, adding that the series helped her find her "inner strength" once more.

"This has always been more than a show, it has been the collective of spirits coming together to help make the world a better place and create change by sharing our stories," she continued.

"Please keep sharing your stories, believe in your stories and follow your passion. We are each manifestors."

The star said to her cast and crew that their "paths will continue to come together again."

The cancellation announcement was a bit of a surprise, but the series seemingly failed to garner enough traction to snag a second season renewal.

“Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming.

Punky Brewster Sequel Cast “It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew, and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone.”

"In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self," reads the official logline.

In addition to Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson, the reboot also starred.

The series also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. (Travis, Punky’s ex-husband), Quinn Copeland (Izzy), Noah Cottrell (Diego), Oliver De Los Santos (Daniel), and Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Hannah).

Your thoughts on the cancellation?

