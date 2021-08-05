South Park Renewed for 4 Seasons as 14 New Movies Confirmed

The South Park universe is expanding.

Comedy Central, which previously renewed the series through Season 26, has went one step further:

The cabler has picked up four additional seasons, keeping the show on the air through 2027.

As if that wasn't enough South Park, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have signed an expansive new overall deal with ViacomCBS that calls for them to produce 14 movies.

Yes, you read that right. 14 South Park movies are on the way, but they won't be airing on Comedy Central or HBO Max.

Instead, the movies will be available exclusively on Paramount+.

What's more, the first two are set to debut this year.

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture, and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of MTV Entertainment and CCO of Adult Animation at Paramount+, said in a statement.

“Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+.”

Added Parker and Stone, “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years."

"When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, [they] were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received."

"We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

It's great news for the fans who believe there is still a lot of life left in the franchise.

The most recent full season aired in 2019, but two pandemic specials have aired since.

