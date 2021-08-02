The Chi Renewed for Season 5 at Showtime

Fans of Showtime's The Chi will be able to follow the characters for at least one more season.

Series creator Lena Waithe announced the hit series had been renewed for a fifth season during an Instagram Live on Sunday.

The news broke shortly after the Season 4 finale aired.

“Season 5 of The Chi is coming. It is done. It is written,” Waithe explained to fans.

“You’ve been going with us. The Chi has been a journey. We’ve learned a lot," she shared.

"We’ve grown a lot. And these characters have grown with us. We’ve yelled at them. We’ve done silly things with them. We’ve watched them go from babies to young men and young ladies.”

“We’re really grateful. Yes, Season 5 is coming.”

The season finale found Mayor Otis “Douda” Perry (played by Curtiss Cook) being forced out of Chicago, among other big developments.

The Cho is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

The fourth season looked at the wide-ranging effects of policing in the Black community after Jake (Michael V. Epps) has a fateful run-in with a group of officers.

Newlyweds Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (guest star Hannaha Hall) deal with the repercussions from his affair with Dom (guest star La La Anthony).

Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) grapples with her pregnancy, while Jada (Yolonda Ross) finds love where she least expects. The relationship between Kevin (Alex Hibbert) and Jemma (guest star Judaea Brown) takes a turn, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) launches a new venture.

New mayor Douda (Curtiss Cook) harnesses his newfound power while navigating his complicated relationship with wife Roselyn (guest star Kandi Burruss).

Meanwhile, Trig (Luke James) and Imani (guest star Jasmine Davis) are on a personal mission to help their community.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Are you excited for more from the show?

Hit the comments below.

Catch all episodes of The Chi on Showtime.

17 New Ships To Board In 2020 Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.