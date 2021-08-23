Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 5 Episode 2

at .

How did it all end for Abby and Trace?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2, Abby continued to revisit the memories of Trace in the days before he left town.

Bree Smiles in Heart T - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Bree finally confronted her high-school nemesis and how it threatened her new career.

Elsewhere, Mick and Abby shared a moment that suggests he wasn't there for Abby growing up.

Was this the beginning of something new?

Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Chesapeake Shores online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

Bree: You remember Jerome Trask?
Mick: You always remember people who weren't nice to your kids.

Abby: Well, have you tried asking Siri or Alexa or Google?
Jess: I was hoping a human would help me.
Abby: Ah, you're so old school.

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2 Photos

Luke Isn't What He Seems - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2
The High School Nemesis - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2
Unexpected Encounter - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2
Bree Smiles in Heart T - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2
Tough Road Ahead - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2
Beautiful Haircut - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2
  1. Chesapeake Shores
  2. Chesapeake Shores Season 5
  3. Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2
  4. Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 5 Episode 2