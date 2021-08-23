Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 5 Episode 2

How did it all end for Abby and Trace?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2, Abby continued to revisit the memories of Trace in the days before he left town.

Meanwhile, Bree finally confronted her high-school nemesis and how it threatened her new career.

Elsewhere, Mick and Abby shared a moment that suggests he wasn't there for Abby growing up.

Was this the beginning of something new?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.