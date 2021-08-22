Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Nice Work If You Can Get It

Wrong!!

That's what I was in my assessment of the Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 1 review. Wrong about more than one thing, as it turns out.

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2 offered a much more resolute closure to Trace's departure from town, and things with Bree's storyline are going in a different direction, too.

First, here is my apology to the Chesapeake Shores team for my assessment that nothing felt right during the premiere, and it was an icky way to say goodbye to Trace and Jesse Metcalfe from a couple of different angles.

In store for us were more conversations with the O'Briens that he cared for the most, including Abby and Mick, and the way he left was rather inspiring.

Even while Jay hints at his desire to fully engage in a dating scenario with Abby, she's struggling to let go of Trace and her memories of what they were together.

It didn't feel that way during the premiere, as she was acting colder than normal about Trace, and it appears that was how she was processing her pain.

Abby didn't want Trace to leave. But, more importantly, she didn't want him to leave because of her.

She stumbled upon Trace selling his portion of The Bridge to Mick, or she wouldn't have known of his plans. It threw her for a bit of a loop.

The whole clan was there to see Trace off, but it was rather impromptu, as Trace hadn't shared when, exactly, he would be leaving. That left Abby believing that he might go without saying goodbye. That's how I felt during the premiere, so it makes sense.

Instead, Trace revealed that with this latest development, he's going to try to find himself. He recognized that he was searching for meaning outside of himself with his music and with Abby, but now, he'd like to do some soul searching to discover what it is he truly needs and wants.

It was a beautiful scene emotionally and visually, as his truck always popped, and the outdoor setting was colorful and somber at the same time.

His departure still threw Abby, and she got some sage advice from Kevin, who repeated the words Gran shared with him when he experienced his breakup.

Those should be words to live by. But, unfortunately, too often, people (me included) try to recapture what was lost, and the realization that you can't pick up where you left off is sometimes too hard to bear.

Thankfully, Abby has a lot to deal with in her new role as President of Mick's company. It's not good news she's dealing with, though, as the situation with Dilpher (who I had been calling Dilford) is only getting uglier.

Even close business associates are distancing themselves because of the tainted history that Dilpher is trying to drag Mick into. Since we know that Dilpher's attorneys will use Connor (without his knowledge) to get inside information, they've got a lot to juggle in the coming months.

Also juggling a lot is Jess, who is jumping headfirst into wedding preparations now that Dennis and Diedre Peck have left town after acquiescing to a stateside ceremony.

We never did find out what the prenup contained, but David had torn it up and thrown it away before Jess got the chance to tell him about it.

That they weather their stormy moments so casually ensures they're going to have a great marriage. Sure, there will always be trials, but they're off to a great start dealing with them without harming their relationship.

The only thing I see possibly being an issue is the wedding reception because Jess didn't look stable in her bride shoes, and once she's on a slick dance floor, she's going to lose some of those smooth moves!

Bree's return from London has left her all kinds of goodies. She's got a job offer (and not a job) from her high-school nemesis and just ran into her high school crush. Lucky girl!

To my credit, even Abby and Jess thought that Bree would wind up falling for Jerome "Jerry" Trask, who Mick remembered all these years later for making Bree unhappy.

The real surprise for Bree was the why behind her memories and feelings that followed her through life.

When we're in the middle of our school years, we do not have the capacity to see beyond our emotions when they're all tangled up. Brains are still developing. As keenly as we can view things as adults, the same can't be said for your earlier years.

Biology and experience allow us to see things differently, and this time, neither Bree nor Jerry saw what was coming their way.

Jerry was sheepish upon greeting Bree, but she never expected that he'd have forgiven her for her treatment of him when she was expecting an apology for his of her.

Jerry found Bree to be competition he couldn't beat in high school, but he had no animosity toward her. From Bree's position, she just thought he didn't like her.

They both carried those wounds with them for a lifetime, but Bree's writing impressed Jerry enough to read out and build a bridge.

What I didn't see coming was that Bree and Luke would have a connection, as well. Unless I'm misreading it (and let's be honest, I'm good at that), he liked her in high school as much as she liked him.

Luke's expression when she admitted her crush was one thing, but lying about what he's been doing since he returned and saying he got a job offer says he's interested in impressing her.

If he were in a better place after learning about her crush, he might have asked her out. But he's not feeling all that confident at this point. Once he is, I think Bree might find her person.

He'll be at The Bridge, so they'll be seeing a lot of each other.

And finally, Mick had to account for two daughters who felt that their dad misunderstood them when they were younger.

It's a good guess that all children think they're expressing their feelings and all adults think they understand what their little ones are saying (at least to some degree), but it's never that easy. There are so many barriers to children and their parents' communication that it's not surprising at all to see this kind of revelation.

It's a nice storyline because Mick is such an involved and caring father. But it shows that even if you're doing your very best and those around you appreciate it, you don't always get it right. And, well, that's OK.

Were you happy with how Trace's story ended?

With all of the possibilities on the table as we continue Chesapeake Shores Season 5, which are you most excited to see unfold?

Remember that you can watch Chesapeake Shores online right here via TV Fanatic and jump into the comments so that we can get to know each other through our love of Hallmark dramas!

