Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Abby and Mick manage to prevent a disaster?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 3, the pair met with an eccentric billionaire client.

Happy Together Once Again - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 3

The drama was not far behind and the duo had to convince him to pull out of a hotel project due to potential bad news.

Meanwhile, Kevin and Bree went to the park and had an important conversation that had big consequences.

Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 3 Online

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 3 Quotes

Judge Martinez: Well, Connor O'Brien, don't you agree that people of the male gender tend, on average, to have greater upper body strength than those of the female gender?
Connor: Well, yes.
Judge Martinez: And we're dealing specifically with, as I understand it, warehouse workers, lifting things. Am I correct?
Connor: Yes, your honor.
Judge Martinez: Alright then.
Connor: But.
Judge Martinez: Mr. O'Brien, you better make a cogent argument or pack up and leave.
Connor: Uh, yes, your honor. I, I, I.
Judge Martinez: I'm waiting, Mr. O'Brien.
Connor: Yes, I, I have three sisters, your honor.
Judge Martinez: That's your argument? You have sisters?
Connor: Yes, sir. Three of them.
Judge Martinez: And...
Connor: And I find that women are capable of doing anything men can do.
Judge Martinez: That's a matter of opinion, Mr. O'Brien, and not a mitigating factor here.
Connor: Isn't it, though? Your honor, I'm talking about a deeper strength, one not represented by physical labor. I mean, when women are presented with a problem, they don't just solve that problem. They think three steps past it, and they get the job done.

I'm a huge patron of the under-ten-dollar arts.

Mick

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 3

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 3 Photos

