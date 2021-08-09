Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Did the Legends manage to take the newest alien pod down?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 11, things took a devastating turn when they realized there was more deadly drama going on in town.

Sara - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Astra and Rory worked together to help make a bet against the reigning champs of the Waverider.

Elsewhere, Nate planned a romantic date for him and Zari, which the other legends worked tirelessly to make happen.

Zari: Nate.. I think the world is ending. We need to get out of here.
Nate: This is one of the top five worst dates I've ever been on.

I have a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore.

Sara

