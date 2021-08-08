DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 11 Review: The Final Frame

There is an alien bowling alley hidden in the cosmos. Yes, that sounds about right for this show.

The Legends had to bowl for their lives, as well as the survival of Earth, on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 11, because, how else would they save the world?

After a rather un-Legend-like outing with DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10, the writers got back on track with an overly fun bowling-inspired hour.

"The Final Frame" was broken into three stories that all came together in the end.

Sara, Mick, Astra, and Spooner were invited -- against their will -- to a cosmic bowling alley called Galaxy Lanes. Gary helped Ava pick out a wedding dress -- which we hope is not the one she ends up wearing. And Nate and Zari 1.0 went on a date in the woods.

Eventually, all of the Legends ended up in the same space and story, but we enjoyed their time apart as much as we enjoyed them coming together. And, lucky for us, it was all connected.

Zari: Hey, am I a bad person if I found that very, very enjoyable?

Nate: No, no, no. They're terrible people.

Zari: Okay, good.

Nate: Totally off-topic, but does that cloud look like Mick to you?

Who would have ever guessed that the chasm that mysteriously opened in Alaska was one of the finger holes of the bowling ball? Seriously, how does DC's Legends of Tomorrow come up with this stuff?

All in all, it was a fun time had by all despite the fact that the apocalypse was looming.

Even though Sara is a natural leader, she had a hard time bringing the three most stubborn Legends together. Wouldn't anybody, though?

Astra, Spooner, and Mick are not exactly the Dream Team. It would take a miracle to raise their spirits enough to pull out a win. But, that was the point. They needed to get their spirits low so that Sara could swoop in with a pep talk and nachos and encourage them to win.

Plus, who doesn't love an underdog?

I left hell to bowl granny style? What has become of my life? Astra

The four of them were the perfect bunch to thread this story together. Their dynamics felt natural, and they acted how a group of misfits would if they had to win a bowling game to save the world.

And Sara showing Astra how to bowl granny-style was just the icing on the cake.

While Sara tried to string together a winning bowling team, Gary distracted Ava from the Earth issue by trying on wedding dresses. What ensued just might be one of our favorite scenes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Ava and Gary have such a strange relationship because he seems to love and admire her way more than she does him. This could be due to Gary's role as the butt of every joke on this show.

However, sometimes they show moments of the Time Bureau buddies that suggest that Ava truly values Gary's friendship. Why else would she trust his opinion on wedding dresses so much?

Seeing Ava and Gary have the time of their lives picking out a wedding dress was a joy, and we hope that this means that Gary is going to be Ava's maid (or alien) of honor.

When Jamie suggested to Zari that long distance was going to destroy her and Nate's relationship, we thought it was doomed. However, in true Legend fashion, the story surprised us.

Ever since Zari 1.0 volunteered to be the Tarazi sibling to live inside the Air Totem on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 14, it seemed as if it was only a matter of time before she and Nate broke things off.

Nate: Zari, I cannot stand being away from you. It actually hurts my heart.

Zari: That is...what I needed to hear.

However, their connection proved to be stronger than we once thought.

Despite all the odds stacked against them, they are stronger than ever. But we still wonder how they are going to make it long-term if she is stuck in a totem for the majority of their relationship.

Before Zari and Nate set out on their camping date, she informed him that she only had twenty-four hours left before she had to return to the Air Totem.

This means that we will likely see Zari 2.0 back on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 12. Subsequently, sad Nate will return.

Zari: Nate.. I think the world is ending. We need to get out of here.

Nate: This is one of the top five worst dates I've ever been on.

Nate and Zari can declare their love for each other all they want, and we welcome it because we love the two of them together, but it's not going to change their tragic situation.

The only solution we can think of is to have Nate join Zari 1.0 in the Air Totem. Of course, this would mean that he would probably have to leave the show, which would make us sad.

Why can't Zari 1.0, Zari 2.0, and Behrad all just live peacefully on the same plane? We know the logistics of having Tala Ashe play two characters would be difficult, but come on!

Whenever a random side character declares that one of the main characters will die, we become a little bit concerned.

Buddy, the owner of Galaxy Lanes, suggested, under his breath, that Constantine's new powers would be the death of him. If you were not worried about John before, you should be now.

Thank you, everyone here, for making my day about a floating bowling alley. Ava

Constantine has become a man consumed with dangerous power. If he doesn't stop using dark magic soon, we are sure to see it come back to bite him in the butt before DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 ends.

With Zari 2.0's return on the next episode, there is hope that she will notice something different about her boyfriend and encourage him to get help. But it's more likely that Constantine will stay on the road of self-sabotage.

What did you think, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fanatics?

Did you enjoy Jes Macallan's directorial debut? Is Sara seeing Ava in a wedding dress going to come back to haunt them? Are you happy that Zari and Nate didn't break up?

And how sweet was the moment when Mick showed Spooner his scars and she figured out a way for him to keep his gloves on?

