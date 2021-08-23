Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 13

at .

Did the Legends prove it was time to take the villains out of the equation?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13, the tension continued to mount when the villain was in custody.

Pregnant - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Ava was tasked with the interrogation, while Nate and Sara looked on in horror.

Elsewhere, Rory was struggling with the terrible pain in his head and tried to learn more details about it.

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13 Quotes

Constantine: You know, you're not even real. You're just a figment of my imagination, some damn junkie hallucination.
Dark Constantine: And without magic, you're just a pathetic ex-smoker in a trench coat who lies to the people he loves.

Spooner: That's Bishop?
Ava: Not at all what I was expecting.
Nate: For a psychotic supervillain, the guy's got a great look.
Astra: Yeah, they always do.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13 Photos

Guard Up - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13
Greetings - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13
Pregnant - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13
Hiding - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13
Disappointed - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13
New Plan - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13
  1. DC's Legends of Tomorrow
  2. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6
  3. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13
  4. Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 13