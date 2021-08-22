DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13 Review: Silence of the Sonograms

What an emotionally exhausting episode, and we mean that in the best way possible.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is known for its aloof tone and wacky storylines, but DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13 was one of its most dramatic hours to date. And that's even with Mick nasally giving birth to his half-alien babies.

"Silence of the Sonograms" was one of those episodes that will suck you in and leave you hanging on every single word uttered by the characters. And that's all thanks to the Waverider's newest addition -- Bishop.

We were told at the very beginning of the hour that Bishop is a master manipulator. But, somehow, he still fooled us all with his wedding planning and false sincerity.

Not only were the Legends going back-and-forth regarding his intentions on the Waverider, but we were, as well.

Sara was confident for the majority of Ava's interrogation with Bishop that she was the one playing him. But he knew all of the right buttons to push that we felt it was only a matter of time before she cracked. He did create her, after all.

Ava: Why the hell did you have to make me so weird?

Ava's insecurities lie with her family and the fact that she never had a real one before she met the Legends. Bishop knew this and used it to create a bond with her. He made her believe that he felt the same way she did because they are both clones.

And the moment he told her that he was proud of her, she came undone.

It was utterly heartbreaking to watch Ava break down, given the fact that Ava has developed so much over the seasons. She started as a strict, unfeeling boss and, now, she's someone that all of us can relate to.

Ava has longed for a family her entire life, but now that she is about to have one, she is terrified that she's not going to know how to love.

This aspect of her character is something that will, undoubtedly, touch a lot of people's hearts. It's part of the reason why this episode was so emotionally heavy and why it was so good.

Ava: You know, I never saw my parents kiss or laugh or, you know, fight, even. I never had a mom to like hug me after a heartbreak. Or just a dad to tell me that he was proud of me. And I, I just never had a family to love me. And I really don't know that I'm gonna know how to love ours. That's all.

Sara: Babe, you do not need to learn how to love. Everything about you is love. And it doesn't matter where you came from. You made yourself into who you are. And I'll tell you what, that chick, she is the most intelligent and funny and loving person that I have ever met.

Ava's insecurities about starting a family with Sara also went on to prove how strong the couple's bond is. The moment that they shared was oh so sweet because Sara knows all the right things to say to her fiance to make her feel better.

We cannot wait for their wedding.

It was easy for us to get sucked into Bishop's world just as Ava did and make us feel bad for him. And that's what makes him such a great villain.

There were so many moments on this episode that made us question if Bishop was the villain of this story. Of course, he went on to negate that lingering thought, but it was impressive that he made us believe his lies for a little while.

He even fooled Sara for a split second when she thought that he saved Mick's life. And we know how guarded Sara can be when it comes to trusting others.

It will be quite interesting to see what his master plan is since he went to so much trouble to steal Mick's comms. If we know Bishop, which it turns out we really don't, his plan of action is bound to be flashy and epic.

Many twists were unveiled throughout "Silence of the Sonograms" that will play into Bishop's evil plan, including what he used to complete his genetic code and the power of Constantine's dark side.

We found out that after Sara stopped Bishop from finishing his upload to the cloud on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7, he had to get creative to form another clone.

Sara: You think that that's his real name?

Nate: Bishop?

Sara: Mmhm.

Conveniently, Bishop had a bit of Sara's DNA uploaded to his system. That's right; he has taken his obsession with Sara Lance to another level.

Bishop is partially Sara in a strange way, which makes him more dangerous than ever. Sara is a trained assassin, after all.

And now that he has the juiced-up beast of Constantine on his side, it's going to be very difficult for the Legends to stop Bishop.

Constantine has struggled with his addiction ever since his trip to the Fountain of Imperium on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10, and it just got a whole lot worse.

Just when we thought he was out of the woods and down the path of recovery, Bishop had to make him an offer that he couldn't refuse.

Constantine: You know, you're not even real. You're just a figment of my imagination, some damn junkie hallucination.

Dark Constantine: And without magic, you're just a pathetic ex-smoker in a trench coat who lies to the people he loves.

It was horrifying to watch the beast of Constantine beat the real Constantine to a bloody pulp until he was forced to drink the Scarlett Lady. But Bishop will do whatever it takes to be in control.

And, of course, this had to happen right after Constantine and Zari exchanged "I love you's," and he promised her that he would choose her over his magic.

Like we mentioned before, "Silence of the Sonograms" was not for the faint of heart.

