Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 15

Did Constantine go too far?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 15, tensions mounted when Astra and Spooner realized he was still tracking the Fountain of Imperium.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Legends were stranded in 1920s Texas, but which of them used it as a time to process recent events?

Elsewhere, Spooner learned vital information about her past that could shape her future.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.