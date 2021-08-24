Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 11

Did Sarah manage to build the necessary connections to keep Greylock afloat?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 11, the future of the city was in doubt after recent events.

Meanwhile, Weston had a big break in his story and turned to Sarah for help.

Elsewhere, Danny accidentally made things hard for Corinne.

What big loss did Corinne endure?

Use the video above to watch The Republic of Sarah online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.