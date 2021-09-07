American Horror Story Trailer Teases Answers, Chilling Developments, & More!

It's time to dig deeper into the mysterious pills at the wheel of American Horror Story Season 10.

American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 4, titled "Blood Buffet," is about to fill in all the blanks regarding the mysterious Chemist's concoction.

"The dark history of Provincetown and its residents are brought to light," reads the official synopsis for the episode, airing Wednesday, September 8 at 10/9c.

Shocked Mickey - American Horror Story

The trailer released by FX puts The Chemist (Angelica Ross) and Belle Noir (Frances Conroy) at the wheel of the series.

If you watch American Horror Story online, you know the pill is given to struggling creatives to allow them to use their mind to their full advantage.

But some catastrophic side effects come with it, including the thirst for human flesh, which we get to see many of the characters wrestle with in the clip.

Macaulay Culkin as Mickey - American Horror Story

This episode is poised to leave the Gardners on the backburner as blanks are filled in, including how Belle and Austin crossed paths.

Belle's journey will be fun, especially because we're getting to see her go from a failing writer into something more spectacular.

She becomes a gatekeeper, of sorts, by also introducing Austin into that world. Belle and Austin's relationship has been one of the brighter spots of the latest season, but there's so much we don't know.

Also, Mickey and Karen are in the audience at The Muse, seemingly supporting Austin in one scene.

Frances Conroy as Belle Noir - American Horror Story

We know Karen is now against anyone who takes the pill, so it seems like we'll also be delving deeper into why the pill works, and more importantly, how it was created.

Yes, this will be a fun episode, and if we get some more witty one-liners from the Chemist, well, we'll be happy.

The Chemist clearly has an agenda, and if she wants everyone who knows about the pill dead, it could suggest she's taking orders from someone else.

There have been many theories online, including one that the Chemist could be working for the aliens we'll be meeting in the back half of the season.

Sarah Paulson as Tuberculosis Karen - American Horror Story

So many theories and so few answers.

Alas, check out the full trailer for the next episode below.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Are you ready for the next episode?

What are your thoughts on the season so far?

Hit the comments below, AHS fanatics!

