Celebrity Big Brother Scores Season 3 Order at CBS!

CBS is doubling down on Big Brother.

The network announced today during its TCA summer press tour day that Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will return on the network for a third season in winter 2022, with an all-new group of celebrities living together in the Big Brother house.

The series previously aired in winter 2018 and 2019 and included television personalities Kandi Burruss, Omarosa Manigault Newman, and Ross Matthews, Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte, and actors Shannon Elizabeth and Joey Lawrence.

The successful series has also included comedian Tom Green and former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci.

Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur and singer Tamar Braxton won season one and two, respectively.

While the series has been off the air for several years, it was never officially canceled, and it seemed more like the network would make a decision to bring it back when there was an opening.

Given the success of the current season this summer, it makes sense to bring the series back in some capacity.

The current summer edition has all three weekly broadcasts as top 10 summer programs in viewers and top three in both adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.

The celebrity edition is known for the accelerated schedule, meaning there is constant drama as the houseguests get less time to scheme.

Also at TCA, CBS, Global Citizen, and Live Nation announced today that multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Usher will host new CBS competition series, The Activist, with award-winning actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Emmy® Award winner and KINRGY CEO and founder Julianne Hough serving as co-hosts.

The five-week reality series premieres Friday, Oct. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

"The series is an unprecedented series featuring six activists from around the world working to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment," according to the official logline.

"The activists will compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at garnering the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers, demanding action, now."

"The competing activists’ success is measured via online engagement, social metrics and hosts’ input. The hosts will guide the activists through their journey, with plenty of surprises from high-profile public figures."

“THE ACTIVIST is a first-of-its-kind competition series that will inspire real change, as the series progresses from the United States to Rome for the Activists’ final challenge at the G20,” said Hugh Evans, CEO and co-founder of Global Citizen.

“The audience will see the Activists’ passion and commitment for their causes tested as they petition world leaders to take urgent action to resolve the interconnected crises we face.”

“Combining philanthropy and entertainment, THE ACTIVIST is a ground-breaking series poised to inspire viewers,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events, and Alternative Programming for CBS.

“We’re thrilled to have Usher, Priyanka and Julianne as part of the series, guiding our CBS audience through the journeys of passionate changemakers from around the world.”

“THE ACTIVIST will spread awareness about society’s most urgent issues while also giving every viewer the opportunity to be part of the solution – an unprecedented example of how entertainment can change the world,” said Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

“Combining competition and compassion, these essential causes will take center stage, as the show proves that there are no issues we can’t solve when we work together and demand change.”

The Activists’ ultimate goal is to create impactful movements and advance to the G20 summit in Rome Italy – an annual gathering of the most powerful countries to address the world’s most pressing issues – for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet with world leaders in the hopes of securing funding and invaluable awareness for their causes.

The finale episode will crown The Activist and will feature a musical performance, notable activists, and heads of state from across the globe.

The series is produced by Global Citizen, Live Nation and Deviants Media with Ivan Dudynsky and Fernando Hernandez serving as executive producers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.