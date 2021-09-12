Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 5 Review: They Can't Take That Away From Me

If one thing can be said about the O'Brien children, they've each managed to carve their own path.

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 5 found Jess and Kevin both grappling with the idea of parenthood, while Connor, Abby, and Bree focused on their careers.

There's a lot to unpack, so join me below to discuss "You Can't Take That Away From Me."

It's pretty astounding how many things Jess and David have failed to discuss before their impending marriage.

During Chesapeake Shores Season 5, we've seen how little they had discussed their desires for the wedding ceremony, including family expectations about traditions and how marrying into money like David's could affect their relationship.

Now, mere days before they exchange vows in front of their family and friends, Jess realizes she's not sure she will want to have children.

David has always been supportive of Jess, but when you're talking about children, the desire to be a parent or not can be ingrained in the very fibers of your being.

When we first met the O'Briens, they were a fractured family, unsettled when their mother returned years after seemingly abandoning them.

Abandoned might seem like a harsh term knowing Megan as we do now, but the after-effects of her actions are still reverberating. Jess, the youngest, never had a mother. She grew up entirely with Mick and Nell, and she took it the hardest when Megan returned, too.

So, it's surprising that her feelings about parenthood are only coming to light now as deeply as she was affected by it. David is the kind of man who encourages confidence, and if he were my fiance, I would have relished getting those burdens off of my chest and tucking them safely in David's arms.

But, just like the O'Brien children, we all process things differently. The good news is that David is David, and he responded beautifully. Jess isn't opposed to children; she's fearful that without that connection to her mother, she will not know how to bond with and love a child of her own.

She needs therapy, but in a pinch, she needs to confide more in the people who love her to help her weather these deep issues.

Finally, Sarah took center stage in a story. Unfortunately, wasn't a happy story, as she worried that she could not have children after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

She barely understood the severity of her circumstances before she was leaning into impossibility, but when she finally confided in Kevin, and they talked with her doctor, they realized all was not lost.

If Sarah had Googled something other than the doom of endometriosis, she might have realized that most couples take six months to a year to get pregnant. Two months in, and she's already worried.

Surprisingly, her doctor is only giving them another six months to try on their own before considering surgical options and such with the reality of six months to a year for people across the board.

Kevin was, as expected, the perfect husband, assuring Sarah that they would have a family whether she could get pregnant or not.

They'll be wonderful parents to any child. The caring they've shown for their captain is foundational stuff for parenting. They treat everyone like family.

The importance of family was prevalent throughout, as it always is. But Evan is discovering the warmth of family for the first time with the O'Briens.

Abby thinks Evan has a nice face (that was cute), but she's not too sure about him in other respects. At least not until he reveals his upbringing and that he missed out on the very thing that defined her.

Being a billionaire has its perks, and one of them is so much confidence it's almost a swagger. While it can be offputting at first, his childlike approach is endearing when you really listen to Evan.

It's not easy to insert yourself into a family situation, but when he was eating alone at the inn, he saw a good thing and wanted to be a part of it.

He wants to get the full experience of Chesapeake Shores. Since the O'Briens, like every other family in the area, are the backbone of the community, getting to know them helps that along.

Before he came to Chesapeake Shores, I wonder if he was ever as lonely as he expressed he was at his new bungalow. It seems doubtful that a man as well-traveled and successful as Evan would have time to be lonely.

But Chesapeake Shores is different, and the welcoming atmosphere of the inn proves David and Jess will be successful and that choosing to build in Chesapeake Shores is a good idea.

How long do you think it will take for Abby to fall for Evan? That will be an interesting trip!

Bree enjoyed a few minutes with Luke, and they got along great. Did you notice how crafty he was with that conversation? By the end, he walked away with her number, and I don't even think she realized she gave it to him.

There will be something between them. It's evident. But it's also evident that his background will provide a challenge.

Connor was the highlight again, working with Abby to get all of the evidence required to squash Dilphor like a bug, taking down his firm with him.

Connor had been sitting on what he knew about Dilphor's lawsuit against Mick. He takes his job seriously. Sure, he enlisted Abby's help, but gathering statements and files from so many companies was a significant task.

Surprising Linda and her arrogant partner during Mick's meeting with the firm went beautifully. It's hard to comprehend their audacity using something they took from Connor's drawer to try to bury Mick.

Why Linda was boasting about the letter is anyone's guess. What legal standing does half a letter have to begin with, let alone one as oblique as Connor left for them?

For a split second, it seemed things might go south, but Connor had every base covered. The looks on their faces when he pulled out the full, notarized copy of the letter was everything.

Connor has barely had any time to practice law with his employment so far. Every time, something gets in the way, ruining his opportunity.

But Connor has a real zeal for the law, and he's got the heart and determination to bundle it all up into a successful career.

Why not hang his own shingle out in Chesapeake Shores? It's a small town that puts relationships first. Serving his community and those he cares about the most seems like a win for everyone.

After you watch Chesapeake Shores online, come on back and drop me a line about the episode. I'm still waiting for great conversations to blossom!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.